India Protein and Herbal Supplement Market Overview, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

The "India Protein and Herbal Supplement Market Overview, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"India Protein and Herbal Supplement Market Overview, 2018-2023" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Protein and herbal Supplement in India.

The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data - thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through five years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. The researcher employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

Over the past decade, there has been a drastic change in lifestyles of Indians. Adoption of fast foods and packaged foods and sedentary lifestyle, has led to an increase in the incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. As a result, Indian consumers, predominantly the higher socio-economic and upper middle class, are perceiving nutraceuticals as alternatives to prescription drugs. The usage of dietary supplements is not limited to fulfillment of the daily requirement of particular required nutrients, but consumers are also considering the functional health benefits of these supplements for prevention of diseases. The nutraceuticals industry is one of the rapid growing markets in India.

According to a recent report, the nutraceuticals industry in India is worth more than $ 4 billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of more than 18% from 2017-18 to 2022-23. In Nutraceuticals industry, Dietary Supplement Segment contributes more than 60% followed by functional food and beverages. Dietary Supplement holds the largest share in the market and the market is composed of more than 460 participants. In Dietary Supplement, Protein and Herbal Supplement Market contributes more than 40% in Dietary supplement market. In forecasted period, it is expected that Protein and herbal supplement market will cross more than 10000 crore mark up to 2022-23.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Indian Malt Health Drink Market Outlook

3. India Neutraceutical Market Outlook

4. Indian Economic Profile

5. Company Profiles

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare Private Limited
  • Mondelez India Private Limited
  • Kraft Heinz India Private limited
  • Abbott India Limited
  • Danone Nutricia India Private Limited
  • Patanjali Ayurved Limited
  • Bright Life Care Private Limited
  • Medinn Belle herbal Care Private Limited
  • Herbalife India Private Limited
  • Amway India Enterprise Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng48wx/india_protein_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
