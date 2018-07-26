India Protein and Herbal Supplement Market Overview, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
Over the past decade, there has been a drastic change in lifestyles of
Indians. Adoption of fast foods and packaged foods and sedentary
lifestyle, has led to an increase in the incidences of lifestyle
diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. As a
result, Indian consumers, predominantly the higher socio-economic and
upper middle class, are perceiving nutraceuticals as alternatives to
prescription drugs. The usage of dietary supplements is not limited to
fulfillment of the daily requirement of particular required nutrients,
but consumers are also considering the functional health benefits of
these supplements for prevention of diseases. The nutraceuticals
industry is one of the rapid growing markets in India.
According to a recent report, the nutraceuticals industry in India is
worth more than $ 4 billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of more
than 18% from 2017-18 to 2022-23. In Nutraceuticals industry, Dietary
Supplement Segment contributes more than 60% followed by functional food
and beverages. Dietary Supplement holds the largest share in the market
and the market is composed of more than 460 participants. In Dietary
Supplement, Protein and Herbal Supplement Market contributes more than
40% in Dietary supplement market. In forecasted period, it is expected
that Protein and herbal supplement market will cross more than 10000
crore mark up to 2022-23.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Indian Malt Health Drink Market Outlook
3. India Neutraceutical Market Outlook
4. Indian Economic Profile
5. Company Profiles
-
GSK Consumer Healthcare Private Limited
-
Mondelez India Private Limited
-
Kraft Heinz India Private limited
-
Abbott India Limited
-
Danone Nutricia India Private Limited
-
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
-
Bright Life Care Private Limited
-
Medinn Belle herbal Care Private Limited
-
Herbalife India Private Limited
-
Amway India Enterprise Private Limited
