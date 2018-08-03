India Seed Market By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Availability, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 18% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
Seed Market By Product Type (Hybrid, Genetically Modified & Varietal),
By Crop Type (Cotton, Cereal, & Others), By Availability (Farm Saved &
Commercial), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), Competition Forecast
& Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to India Seed Market By Product Type, By Crop Type, By
Availability, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities,
2013-2023 seed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by 2023.
Growing production of food grains and increasing government investments
in the agriculture sector are expected to augment demand for seeds in
India over the next five years. Moreover, rising disposable income,
commercialization of agriculture and growing awareness among the farmers
regarding the use of certified seeds is further accelerating demand for
seeds, especially hybrid seeds, across the country.
Companies Mentioned
-
Nuziveedu Seeds Limited
-
Kaveri Seed Company Limited
-
National Seeds Corporation Limited
-
Monsanto India Limited
-
Syngenta India Limited
-
Bayer CropScience Limited
-
DCM Shriram Limited
-
UPL Limited
-
Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited
-
Rallis India Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Production Overview (Import, Export, Total Supply, Total Demand,
Demand, Production, Net Inventories)
6. India Seed Market Outlook
7. India Hybrid Seed Market Outlook
8. India Genetically Modified Seed Market Outlook
9. India Varietal Seed Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Trade Dynamics
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. List of Major Channel Partners
16. List of Major Customers
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vlp7s/india_seed_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005191/en/