India Seed Market By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Availability, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 18% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

The "India Seed Market By Product Type (Hybrid, Genetically Modified & Varietal), By Crop Type (Cotton, Cereal, & Others), By Availability (Farm Saved & Commercial), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to India Seed Market By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Availability, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 seed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by 2023.

Growing production of food grains and increasing government investments in the agriculture sector are expected to augment demand for seeds in India over the next five years. Moreover, rising disposable income, commercialization of agriculture and growing awareness among the farmers regarding the use of certified seeds is further accelerating demand for seeds, especially hybrid seeds, across the country.

Companies Mentioned

  • Nuziveedu Seeds Limited
  • Kaveri Seed Company Limited
  • National Seeds Corporation Limited
  • Monsanto India Limited
  • Syngenta India Limited
  • Bayer CropScience Limited
  • DCM Shriram Limited
  • UPL Limited
  • Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited
  • Rallis India Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Production Overview (Import, Export, Total Supply, Total Demand, Demand, Production, Net Inventories)

6. India Seed Market Outlook

7. India Hybrid Seed Market Outlook

8. India Genetically Modified Seed Market Outlook

9. India Varietal Seed Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. Trade Dynamics

14. Value Chain Analysis

15. List of Major Channel Partners

16. List of Major Customers

17. India Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vlp7s/india_seed_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
