India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023: Shifting Focus on Non-Electric/Offline Water Purifiers Specially in Lower Income Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
'India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023' gives a comprehensive
analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years,
India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to
Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.
India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than
8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. Overall Water
Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and
unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water
purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water
purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water
purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in
value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is
expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.
The growth in the water purifier market has been largely driven by the
increasing water pollution in the country and the lack of fresh water
supply by municipalities. Total market is made up of organised and
unorganised players having large price difference between them.
Unorganised players are slowly becoming organised through easy online
platform.
E-commerce has created huge difference in distribution channel of all
players whether organised or unorganised. Demand at the top end
(electric) of the water purifier market as well as the bottom end
(non-electric/gravity based) is showing strong growth.
Covered in the report:
-
India Water Purifier
-
Organised Water Purifier
-
Unorganised Water Purifier
-
RO+ Water Purifier
-
UV Water Purifier
-
Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Water Purifier Market Outlook
3. India Water Scenario
4. India Water Purifier Market Outlook
5. India RO+ Water Purifier Market
6. India UV Water Purifier Market
7. India Offline Water Purifier Market
8. India Economic Snapshot
9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
10. Trade Dynamics
11. India Water Purifier Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
-
Eureka Forbes
-
Kent RO Systems Limited
-
Hindustan Unilever Limited
-
Tata Chemicals Limited
-
Luminous Power Technology
-
Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Blue Star Limited
-
Ion Exchange India Ltd.
-
Okaya Power Group
