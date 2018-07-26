Log in
India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023: Shifting Focus on Non-Electric/Offline Water Purifiers Specially in Lower Income Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

The "India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023' gives a comprehensive analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.

The growth in the water purifier market has been largely driven by the increasing water pollution in the country and the lack of fresh water supply by municipalities. Total market is made up of organised and unorganised players having large price difference between them. Unorganised players are slowly becoming organised through easy online platform.

E-commerce has created huge difference in distribution channel of all players whether organised or unorganised. Demand at the top end (electric) of the water purifier market as well as the bottom end (non-electric/gravity based) is showing strong growth.

Covered in the report:

  • India Water Purifier
  • Organised Water Purifier
  • Unorganised Water Purifier
  • RO+ Water Purifier
  • UV Water Purifier
  • Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Water Purifier Market Outlook

3. India Water Scenario

4. India Water Purifier Market Outlook

5. India RO+ Water Purifier Market

6. India UV Water Purifier Market

7. India Offline Water Purifier Market

8. India Economic Snapshot

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10. Trade Dynamics

11. India Water Purifier Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Eureka Forbes
  • Kent RO Systems Limited
  • Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • Luminous Power Technology
  • Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Blue Star Limited
  • Ion Exchange India Ltd.
  • Okaya Power Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p39zqm/india_water?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
