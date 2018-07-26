India Water Purifier Market Overview 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
India Water Purifier market has increased with CAGR around 14% during
review period in volume terms. It is comprised of RO+ water purifier, UV
water purifier and offline or gravity based water purifier. Total water
purifier market has segmented into organised water purifier and
unorganised water puffier. Both these market has made up of Ro+ water
purifier, UV water purifier and Offline/Gravity based water purifier.
RO+ water purifier is combination of RO + UV, RO + UF, RO + UV + UF+ etc.
Among these, basic RO is major market share holder but will be beaten by
Ro + UV + UF at the end of 2022-23. In the year 2016-17, RO+ water
purifier and UV water purifier have contributed more than 75% to the
total water purifier market in value terms.
Major players operating in the water purifier market of India are Eureka
Forbes Ltd, Kent RO Systems Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata
Chemicals Limited, Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., LG
Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd.,
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd.
