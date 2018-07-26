Log in
India Water Purifier Market Overview 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

The "India Water Purifier Market Overview. 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"India Water Purifier Market Overview, 2018-2023" provides a comprehensive analysis of the water purifier market in India.

Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data - thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. The publisher employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Water Purifier market has increased with CAGR around 14% during review period in volume terms. It is comprised of RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline or gravity based water purifier. Total water purifier market has segmented into organised water purifier and unorganised water puffier. Both these market has made up of Ro+ water purifier, UV water purifier and Offline/Gravity based water purifier. RO+ water purifier is combination of RO + UV, RO + UF, RO + UV + UF+ etc.

Among these, basic RO is major market share holder but will be beaten by Ro + UV + UF at the end of 2022-23. In the year 2016-17, RO+ water purifier and UV water purifier have contributed more than 75% to the total water purifier market in value terms.

Major players operating in the water purifier market of India are Eureka Forbes Ltd, Kent RO Systems Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Water Purifier Market Outlook

3. India RO+ Water Purifier Market

4. India UV Water Purifier Market

5. India Offline Water Purifier Market

6. Company Profiles

  • Eureka Forbes
  • Kent RO Systems Limited
  • Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • Luminous Power Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d4pz2f/india_water?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
