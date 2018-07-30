Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India imposes 25 percent safeguard duty on solar cell imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:28pm CEST
Workers carry photovoltaic solar panels for installation at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has imposed a 25 percent safeguard duty on solar cell imports for a year to July 29, 2019, a government order published on Monday said, as the country tries to protect the domestic solar industry.

The safeguard duty will not be imposed on imports from developing countries except China and Malaysia, according to the notification. [nL4N1UC4JW]

The federal trade ministry earlier this month recommended imposing a 25 percent duty on imports of solar cells and modules from China for one year to try to counter what it sees as a threat to domestic solar equipment manufacturing. [nL4N1UC4JW]

India imports over 90 percent of its solar equipment from China.

The safeguard duty on imports would be applicable for two years. It would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months, and would be charged at 15 percent for the next six months, the order said.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Adrian Croft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx raised currency prices for business clients without warning - WSJ
RE
12:41pAMEX RAISED CURRENCY PRICES FOR BUSINESS CLIENTS WITHOUT WARNING : Wall Street Journal
RE
12:35pTaxi strike targeting Uber brings chaos to Spanish cities
RE
12:33pWary of China's rise, Pompeo announces U.S. initiatives in emerging Asia
RE
12:28pIndia imposes 25 percent safeguard duty on solar cell imports
RE
12:17pWary of China's rise, Pompeo announces U.S. initiatives in emerging Asia
RE
12:15pVivendi considers selling up to 50 percent of booming UMG music arm
RE
12:13pOil prices rise on tighter supply outlook
RE
12:12pUNITED STATES NAVY : NMCB 27 Leadership Tour IRT Rayburn
PU
12:12pYen firms against dollar as BoJ decision eyed; euro recovers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.