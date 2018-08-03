Indian Home Insecticides Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Godrej, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Jyothy Laboratories, Dabur India, and Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
India Home Insecticides Market (2018-2023)
offering.
India is a growing market for home insecticides products. Product
innovation is a go-to-market strategy adopted by firms to increase
market penetration in rural areas and consumption growth in the urban
areas.
Indian companies like Godrej Consumer Products and Jyothy Laboratories,
among others have come up with a range of low priced products such as
mosquito repellent cards priced at INR 1/card mainly to tap the rural
consumers.
The players are also heavily focusing on developing integrated marketing
communications like television, newspapers, internet, and radio
advertisements to increase sales.
The India home insecticides market is segmented by category into
insecticide coils, electric insecticides, spray/aerosol insecticides,
and other home insecticides products. Insecticide coil holds the largest
share of the market.
Godrej Consumer Products, with its two brands 'Good Knight' and 'Hit',
is the largest player in the home insecticides segment and accounts for
the major part of the total market share.
Key Growth Factors
-
Owing to globalization and greater purchasing power, consumers are
willing to spend more on home insecticides. With an increase in
discretionary income of consumers, they can now spend more on products
that are beyond basic utilities which in turn is favouring the growth
of the market in India.
-
Organized retail improves accessibility and permits evaluation of
large number of alternatives, as well as provides special offers and
discounts. The emergence of organized retail is also playing a crucial
role in increasing the availability of the home insecticide products
across the country.
Threats & Key Players
-
Home Insecticide products may pose health threats due to prolonged
exposure to the smell or harmful chemical emissions. The smoke and ash
of insecticide products contain traces of heavy metals such as lead,
chromium, tin and nickel which is harmful for human health.
-
Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Jyothy
Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd., and Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries
Pvt. Ltd., are some of the major players operating in the Indian home
insecticides market
Companies Featured
-
Dabur India Limited
-
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
-
Jyothy Laboratories Limited
-
Acme Organics Private Limited
-
Adept Pest Control Private Limited
-
Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Private Limited
-
Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited
-
Relaxo Domeswear
-
S C Johnson Products Private Limited
-
Tainwala Personal Care Products Private Limited
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
Chapter 4: Indian Home Insecticides Market - Overview
Chapter 5: Indian Home Insecticides Market - Segmentation
Chapter 6: Product Benchmarking of Top 5 Home Insecticides Companies
Chapter 7: Trade Analysis
Chapter 8: Key Growth Drivers of the Market
Chapter 9: Key Deterrents to the Growth of the Market
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11: Recent Developments
Chapter 12: Appendix
