Indiana Biosciences Research Institute names executive director of engagement, communications and external affairs

05/21/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) today announced the appointment of Mark E. Craft as executive director of engagement, communications and external affairs, effective April 23, 2018. In this role, Craft works closely with the senior management team directing the Institute’s strategic and external communications. He also supports the CEO and vice president for advancement for overall engagement with key constituents, including potential donors and partners.

“This is a real opportunity to take the understanding of IBRI and its noble mission by its key stakeholders to the next level,” Craft said. “IBRI is creating linkages across public and private partnerships in life sciences and related health data analytics to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in health care.”

Prior to joining IBRI, and since January 2014, Craft served as assistant vice president for Marketing and Media for Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Prior to Purdue he held executive positions with increasing responsibilities in corporate communications, marketing and public affairs for Indiana-based companies or the Indiana divisions of major corporations, including Raytheon, Anthem, Duke Energy, Hillenbrand and Simon Property Group. He worked 10 years in broadcast journalism, most recently at WTHR(TV) in Indianapolis, and he also served as a “super volunteer” for the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to our leadership team,” said Rainer Fischer, Ph.D., chief executive officer and chief scientific and innovation officer for IBRI. “We look forward to his expertise in helping us explain how IBRI innovation is helping the state and nation improve public health, attract talent and industry to the state, and commercialize new diagnostics and therapeutics and nutritional products to foster economic development.”

Craft received his Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Ill., and completed the Harvard Business School senior executive leadership program.

About the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute
The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) is an independent, nonprofit discovery science and applied research institute focused on innovation targeting cardio-metabolic diseases, diabetes and poor nutrition. Inspired by the state and Indiana’s leading life sciences companies, research universities and philanthropic community, the IBRI is building a world-class organization of researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs that will catalyze scientific discovery and its application, resulting in improved health outcomes for patients and consumers. Initial funding was provided by the State of Indiana, Lilly Endowment, Eli Lilly and Company, Corteva Agrisciences, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Roche Diagnostics, Indiana University Health and the Indiana University School of Medicine. IBRI is looking to expand partnerships with life sciences and IT companies and philanthropic organizations to increase the potential for research, discovery and collaboration. For more information about IBRI, please visit www.indianabiosciences.org.

Media Contact:
Mark Craft
IBRI
[email protected]
Office: 317-983-3313
Cell: 317-670-2270

© GlobeNewswire 2018
