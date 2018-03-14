Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indianapolis’ Sandorf Park Chosen for 2018 Parks Build Community Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:46pm CET

Ashburn, Virginia, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Indy Parks and the Indianapolis Parks Foundation are proud to announce that Sandorf Park has been chosen for NRPA’s 2018 Parks Build Community project. Located near south side Indianapolis, the park will undergo a complete renovation as donors and local companies alike come together to transform the area into a vibrant public space where residents of all ages can gather and play. The park will be unveiled Sept. 23, 2018, during the NRPA Annual Conference in Indianapolis.               

Created in 1959, Sandorf Park not only serves the needs of the diverse community surrounding it, but it is also adjacent to a school. The school — SUPER School at Frederick Douglass IPS School 19 — specializes in kinesthetic learning where students are encouraged to keep moving throughout the school day, making the park a critical piece of the school’s programming and activities. As part of this project, a variety of new features will be added to the park, including state-of-the-art play structures, outdoor exercise equipment, a zipline, a portable movie screen, water fountains and a multipurpose court for futsal and soccer. The existing basketball court will be renovated, as well. 

“At NRPA, we believe everyone deserves a great park. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Indy Parks and the Indianapolis Parks Foundation on our ninth Parks Build Community project,” said Barbara Tulipane, NRPA president and CEO. “The entire community will benefit from this project, which wouldn’t be possible without the help of our donors whose generous contributions help drive this important initiative.”    

Donors for this year’s Parks Build Community project include:

0_int_NRPALogowithTaglineCMYK-highres.jpg


  • American Ramp Company
  • Jr. NBA
  • BCI Burke
  • Kompan
  • Dero
  • Most Dependable Fountains, Inc.
  • DOGIPOT
  • Musco Lighting
  • Dumor
  • Pilot Rock
  • Epic Outdoor Cinema
  • PlayCore
  • GameTime
  • PlayWorld
  • Gared
  • Shade Systems Inc.
  • Greenfields Outdoor Fitness
  • SYNLawn
  • Icon
  • SofSURFACES
  • iZone
  


“Indy Parks is so excited to welcome 8,000 parks professionals to this year’s conference and to show off Sandorf Park and its well-deserved makeover,” said Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks director. “Sandorf Park is a popular destination for students and their teachers as it serves as a daily gathering place for fitness, building upon the healthy habits children learn in the classroom and at home. Together, we are transforming this beautiful park into an even better play space, and it’s really going to be an amazing addition to the neighborhood and our city.”  

“The Indianapolis Parks Foundation is proud to focus our efforts on identifying and managing resources for parks that equitably improve quality of life, connect people to places and build community,” said Lori Hazlett, Indianapolis Parks Foundation president. “We are grateful to the partners who have stepped up to help us connect resources to needs to make Sandorf Park a truly transformational park.”

Local partners have contributed more than $500,000 in donated services to transform Sandorf Park, including The Schneider Corporation, Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf, CHA Consulting, Inc. and Meyer Najem. 

NRPA’s Parks Build Community is a national initiative aimed at demonstrating the transformative value of parks on the health and vitality of communities across America. To learn more about the Parks Build Community initiative, watch this video and follow the hashtag #ParksBuildCommunity.

To learn more about supporting this Parks Build Community project, click here.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org

To learn more about Indy Parks, visit www.indy.gov/parks.

To learn more about the Indianapolis Parks Foundation, visit www.indyparksfoundation.org.  

###

About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4ae2ba0-aeda-4503-b80c-72aa2e49640c

Heather Williams
National Recreation and Park Association
703-858-4743
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pTSO3 : STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer Receives 510(k) Clearance for a Significant Enhancement
AQ
10:24pSURGE ENERGY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and 2017 Year End Results; Exceeds 2017 Production Exit Rate Target; Increased Adjusted Funds Flow Per Share by 40 Percent
AQ
10:24pSUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
PR
10:23pTRUE NATURE : Riverviews exhibit encourages visitors to consider their place in the world
AQ
10:23pGUOGUANG ELECTRIC : Amazon recalls 260,000 dangerous power banks
AQ
10:23pCEDAR FAIR L P : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:23pREX ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:23pSUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:23pALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.28 per share and Full Year 2017 Financial Results of $1.32 per share. Declaration of Reduced Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per share for Q1 2018
PR
10:22pGENER8 MARITIME : reports 4Q loss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.