Indonesia Feb Trade Deficit $110 Million; Market Expected Deficit $56 Million

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed to $110 million in February from $677 million in the previous month, thanks to higher prices of some commodities, the official Central Statistics Agency said Thursday.

The deficit, was however, higher than the median forecast of $56 million by 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The agency said Indonesian exports rose 11.8% on year to $14.10 billion, but fell by 3.1% from January.

Imports rose 25.2% to $14.21 billion from the previous year, and dropped 7.6% from a month earlier. Imports remained robust due to inward shipment of capital goods, semi-finished products, reflecting the rising investment and business activities in the country, the agency said.

Bank Indonesia has predicted rising investment activities this year could weigh on the country's trade balance likely resulting in a wider current-account deficit.

-Write to I Made Sentana at [email protected]