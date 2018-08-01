Log in
Indonesia July CPI +3.18% on Year; +3.08% Expected

08/01/2018 | 06:40am CEST

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Indonesia's inflation inched up slightly to 3.18% in July on year from 3.12% the previous month, due to higher prices of basic commodities.

Sequentially, prices of goods and services gained 0.28%, slower than the 0.59% rise in June, the official Central Statistics Bureau said Wednesday.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for 3.08% year-on-year inflation, and 0.17% rise on month.

Core inflation, which strips off volatile food prices and the costs controlled by the government, rose 2.87% year-on-year from 2.72% in June, likely due to the rupiah's depreciation versus the dollar.

Although inflation is still mild, Bank Indonesia will likely maintain its tight monetary stance when it meets later this month, to protect the rupiah against the dollar's persistent strength globally.

-Write to I Made Sentana at [email protected]

