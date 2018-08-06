Indonesia's Economy Grew 5.27% in the Second Quarter, Beating Expectations

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat



JAKARTA, Indonesia--Indonesia's economy expanded at slightly faster pace during the second quarter, thanks to government spending and higher household spending related to Muslim festivities.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.27% in the April-June period from a year earlier, faster than the 5.06% expansion in the first quarter. Sequentially, the economy grew 4.21% after contracting 0.42% in the January-March quarter, the statistics agency said Monday.

The median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal was for 5.16% year-over-year and 4.11% quarter-on-quarter expansion.

"Hopefully, we can sustain economic growth for the rest of the year," the agency's chairman Suhariyanto said.

The government set a growth target of 5.4% for the year, but economists say Indonesia might miss the target after the country's central bank raised interest rates by a cumulative 1 percentage point in May and June to help stabilize the rupiah.

Household consumption gained 5.14% on the year during the second quarter, compared with 4.95% in the previous quarter.

Government spending rose 5.26%, accelerating from the 2.73% growth during the first quarter. Investment grew 5.87% from a year earlier, slowing from a 7.95% expansion in the first quarter.

