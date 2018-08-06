Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Indonesia's Economy Grew 5.27% in the Second Quarter, Beating Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:07am CEST

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA, Indonesia--Indonesia's economy expanded at slightly faster pace during the second quarter, thanks to government spending and higher household spending related to Muslim festivities.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.27% in the April-June period from a year earlier, faster than the 5.06% expansion in the first quarter. Sequentially, the economy grew 4.21% after contracting 0.42% in the January-March quarter, the statistics agency said Monday.

The median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal was for 5.16% year-over-year and 4.11% quarter-on-quarter expansion.

"Hopefully, we can sustain economic growth for the rest of the year," the agency's chairman Suhariyanto said.

The government set a growth target of 5.4% for the year, but economists say Indonesia might miss the target after the country's central bank raised interest rates by a cumulative 1 percentage point in May and June to help stabilize the rupiah.

Household consumption gained 5.14% on the year during the second quarter, compared with 4.95% in the previous quarter.

Government spending rose 5.26%, accelerating from the 2.73% growth during the first quarter. Investment grew 5.87% from a year earlier, slowing from a 7.95% expansion in the first quarter.

Write to I Made Sentana at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
07:28aOil Futures Rebound Some in Asia
DJ
07:07aIndonesia's Economy Grew 5.27% in the Second Quarter, Beating Expectations
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:26aOil prices rise after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
RE
04:21aOil prices rise after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
RE
08/05Iranians Hoard Gold Ahead of U.S. Sanctions -- Update
DJ
08/05Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up
DJ
08/05Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up
DJ
08/05Munich Re to back away from coal-related business - CEO
RE
08/05MUNICH RE TO BACK AWAY FROM COAL-RELATED BUSINESS : Ceo
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
2LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
3GENERAL DYNAMICS : GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists' release
4GRANDVISION : GRANDVISION : reports HY18 revenue growth of 11.8% at constant exchange rates and comparable gro..
5SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : SOUTHERN GOLD : Tenements Granted at Deokon - South Korea
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.