Industrial Labels Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Industrial
Labels Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the packaging
and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and
analysis behind the procurement of industrial labels and acts as an
all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
“The growth of the global industrial labels market is being driven by
the increasing requirements for security labels and the rising
regulatory requirements which are mandating more detailed product
information,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari
Udayakumar. “Also, the buyers prefer digital printing technology owing
to its low costs, high customization capabilities, and faster printing
speeds as compared with conventional printing technologies such as
flexographic,” added Bhuvaneshwari.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global
Industrial Labels Market:
-
The increasing demand for smart labels
-
Rise in demand for digitally printed labels
-
The growing adoption of shrink sleeve labels
The increasing demand for smart labels:
Smart labels are electronically responsive devices that are primarily
used for product identification and enhancement. They are increasingly
being used as an alternative to conventional bar codes owing to it’s
higher data storage capability. The demand for smart labels is mostly
restricted to North America, Europe, and Asia, as these regions have a
strong presence in the e-commerce sector. The most commonly used smart
labels include QR codes, RFID tags, and EAS tags. Moreover, the use of
such labels helps buyers to manage their inventory, increase the safety
of product shipping, and provides new avenues for brand communication.
The rise in demand for digitally printed labels:
Digital printing techniques involve the use of dots of ink which are
used for recreating an image from a digital file. The demand for digital
printing can be attributed to various factors including low setup costs,
better quality of labels, reduction in TAT, and also offers labels with
better resolution. Also, digitally printed labels are highly
customizable, which gives businesses the flexibility to redesign their
labels, in alignment with the changing customer requirements.
The growing adoption of shrink sleeve labels:
Shrink sleeve labels are digitally printed labels, they are printed on
shrink films, which reduces in size upon application of heat. The
shrinkage of the film allows the label to better conform to the shape of
the product, which leads to a sleek and aesthetically pleasing product
labeling. Moreover, shrink sleeve labels are resistant to moisture and
abrasion and require very little adhesives, thus reducing development
costs.
