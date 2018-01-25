Log in
Industrial Technical Trainer Certification (Seattle, WA, United States - April 26-27, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/25/2018 | 08:12pm CET

The "Industrial Technical Trainer Certification" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Course "Industrial Technical Trainer Certification" has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Each training day consists of eight full hours of instruction and skill practice. Trainee trainers must demonstrate competence at the end of the seminar by developing and preparing a simple training session utilizing all of the skills mastered. Trainees are evaluated and certified as technical trainers at the completion of the program when all performance measures have been met.

Day one of the workshop will build the foundation for effective adult learning particularly in terms of adult learning theory and human performance. This is fundamental to understanding how to best transfer job relevant skills and knowledge to adult learners. Day one will end with a discussion of the building blocks of training - those skills needed to break training into manageable parts.

Day two is devoted to preparing supplemental training materials, utilizing training materials, the technical training process and assessing competence after training. Day two will end with a 10-min practice training activity presented by each participant.

Areas Covered in the Session

  • Introduction to Technical Training in the Life Sciences
  • Adult Learning Theory and how it Applies to Technical Training
  • Human Performance - What it Means/How it Works - and its Relationship to Training
  • The Building Blocks of Technical Training - What are Tasks, Standards, Conditions, and Learning Objectives
  • Transforming Job Requirements into Training
  • Developing Handouts & Training
  • Training Presentation Skills
  • Practice Training.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5b46k9/industrial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
