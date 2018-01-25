Industrial Technical Trainer Certification (Seattle, WA, United States - April 26-27, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial
Course "Industrial Technical Trainer Certification" has been
pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a
participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.
Each training day consists of eight full hours of instruction and skill
practice. Trainee trainers must demonstrate competence at the end of the
seminar by developing and preparing a simple training session utilizing
all of the skills mastered. Trainees are evaluated and certified as
technical trainers at the completion of the program when all performance
measures have been met.
Day one of the workshop will build the foundation for effective adult
learning particularly in terms of adult learning theory and human
performance. This is fundamental to understanding how to best transfer
job relevant skills and knowledge to adult learners. Day one will end
with a discussion of the building blocks of training - those skills
needed to break training into manageable parts.
Day two is devoted to preparing supplemental training materials,
utilizing training materials, the technical training process and
assessing competence after training. Day two will end with a 10-min
practice training activity presented by each participant.
Areas Covered in the Session
-
Introduction to Technical Training in the Life Sciences
-
Adult Learning Theory and how it Applies to Technical Training
-
Human Performance - What it Means/How it Works - and its Relationship
to Training
-
The Building Blocks of Technical Training - What are Tasks, Standards,
Conditions, and Learning Objectives
-
Transforming Job Requirements into Training
-
Developing Handouts & Training
-
Training Presentation Skills
-
Practice Training.
