Industrials Climb as Trump Proposes $4.4 Trillion Budget -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as President Donald Trump proposed a budget that calls for increased spending on defense and infrastructure.

The White House requested a $4.4 trillion fiscal 2019 budget that calls for more spending for the military and border security and cuts to federal health-care programs like Medicare and Medicaid. The Trump budget proposal calls for $686 billion for the Defense Department, a 13% boost over last year's enacted spending level. The budget also includes more than $23 billion of spending on border security and immigration enforcement.

Mr. Trump also is proposing to spend $200 billion on infrastructure over 10 years, mostly in the form of new, competitive grants designed to encourage states and cities to raise their own money for improving rails, airports, highways and water systems. The proposal also would expand federal loan programs for such projects and would streamline the permitting process for infrastructure projects. The program could transform how the nation's infrastructure is funded and developed, but the initiative faces an uncertain road in Congress over finding the money to pay for it.

In corporate news, General Dynamics said it agreed to buy CSRA for $6.8 billion as part of a big push by the defense contractor into government IT services. ([email protected])