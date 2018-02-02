Log in
Industrials Down as Rate Fears Trump Growth Data -- Industrials Roundup

02/02/2018 | 10:23pm CET

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell despite strong readings of jobs growth and factory activity as traders bet that rapidly rising borrowing rates would choke off growth. Factory orders, reflecting sales of everything from refined gasoline to heavy machinery, rose 6% in 2017, for the strongest annual growth rate since 2011, the Commerce Department said. While President Donald Trump said he remained committed to infrastructure-spending goals in his State of the Union speech Tuesday, analysts said his plans were too vague to justify rallies in industrial companies such as Caterpillar, whose shares have fallen by more than 5% since the start of the week.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

