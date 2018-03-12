Industrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were the market's biggest decliners Monday as investors continue to assess the Trump administration's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Boeing dropped 2.7%, and Caterpillar fell 2.3%.

Johnson Controls could sell or spin off its battery business as part of the industrial company's plan to strengthen its core building technology offerings. The Ireland-based company said Monday it is exploring strategic alternatives for its power solutions business, which brought in about $7.3 billion of revenue in the past fiscal year.

British aerospace-and-automotive parts supplier GKN rejected turnaround specialist Melrose Industries's new 8.1 billion pound ($11.2 billion) offer in preference to a deal with Dana. ([email protected])