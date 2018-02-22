Industrials Flat as Implications of Fed Minutes Sink In -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat, giving back big gains, as traders digested the minutes of the January Federal Reserve meeting.

Economically cyclical shares initially surged after the minutes from Janet Yellen's last meeting as chairwoman indicated that central bankers had upgraded their view of economic growth. But the gains moderated as investors considered the implications of the Fed's view for inflation and interest rates.

"The big question that is driving the market volatility is: is the economy strengthening so much that it will a) give rise to inflation and b) therefore force the Fed to tighten much more than previously thought," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist with broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

