Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Flat as Implications of Fed Minutes Sink In -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:05am CET

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat, giving back big gains, as traders digested the minutes of the January Federal Reserve meeting.

Economically cyclical shares initially surged after the minutes from Janet Yellen's last meeting as chairwoman indicated that central bankers had upgraded their view of economic growth. But the gains moderated as investors considered the implications of the Fed's view for inflation and interest rates.

"The big question that is driving the market volatility is: is the economy strengthening so much that it will a) give rise to inflation and b) therefore force the Fed to tighten much more than previously thought," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist with broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/21Oil that reached Japan shores seen from sunken Iran tanker - Coast Guard
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21MPs launch inquiry into cryptocurrencies
RE
02/21Venezuela aims for crypto alchemy with new 'petro gold' token
RE
02/21Industrials Flat as Implications of Fed Minutes Sink In -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/21Leaders to discuss EU money, top jobs after Brexit
RE
02/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UN agency praises ecological protections
PU
02/21TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE : TSTC Alumni Savor Business Success
PU
02/21U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Issues Affirmative Final Antidumping Duty Determinations on Biodiesel From Argentina and Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Oil largely steady as dollar strengthens
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : Primary Endpoint Successfully Achieved in Mesoblast’s Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for..
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : BASKIN-ROBBINS : Announces Expansion In Toronto, Ontario With Plans For Four New Loc..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.