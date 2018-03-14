Log in
Industrials Sink on Trade Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

03/14/2018 | 09:59pm CET

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies led the market lower as investors weighed new signs that protectionist trade policies could spread. Stocks had come under pressure earlier in the month as investors worried that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum could hurt firms that use the metals to manufacture goods. And some are concerned that other countries might retaliate, slowing international trade and eventually weakening global economic growth. While the White House appeared to soften its initial stance on trade policy last week, helping stocks recoup some of their losses, stocks and bond yields came under pressure Wednesday after the Commerce Department signaled that few product exclusions to the tariffs would be granted to U.S. firms. Aerospace giant Boeing was among the worst performers in the DJIA Wednesday, sliding 2.8%. A gauge of U.S. business prices rose in February, a sign of modest inflation pressure. The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses charge for their goods and services, increased 0.2% in February from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. United Continental Holdings again angered some fliers on Tuesday after a passenger's dog died in an overhead luggage bin. Seaspan, which is controlled by billionaire Dennis Washington, is taking over a collection of shipping vessels from private-equity firm Carlyle Group and other investors in a $450 million deal.

Write to Amy Pessetto at [email protected]

