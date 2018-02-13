Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose though investors remained on edge ahead of a key report on inflation that could provide clues about the path forward for interest rates.

Some investors think that rising inflation numbers could give the Federal Reserve a freer hand to raise interest rates more quickly than expected. Many analysts will be closely monitoring consumer and producer price data, scheduled to be released Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, for the latest signals.

Further evidence of inflation will likely prolong the market selloff, similar to how strong wage growth in January pressured U.S. bonds ahead of last week's correction, analysts added.

"Never before has a monthly [consumer-price index] number received so much attention," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "Traders and those much shorter-term oriented are reluctant to take big positions in advance of the data."

In corporate news, Chegg shares soared on strong earnings and guidance.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet surged after the company issued better-than-expected earnings, announced a leadership transition and increased its quarterly dividend.

Lumber Liquidators shares continued to fall after the wood floorings seller was downgraded at Wedbush, citing concerns the company's fourth-quarter results will miss expectations because of accelerating promotions and increased competition.