Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:46pm CET

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose though investors remained on edge ahead of a key report on inflation that could provide clues about the path forward for interest rates.

Some investors think that rising inflation numbers could give the Federal Reserve a freer hand to raise interest rates more quickly than expected. Many analysts will be closely monitoring consumer and producer price data, scheduled to be released Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, for the latest signals.

Further evidence of inflation will likely prolong the market selloff, similar to how strong wage growth in January pressured U.S. bonds ahead of last week's correction, analysts added.

"Never before has a monthly [consumer-price index] number received so much attention," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "Traders and those much shorter-term oriented are reluctant to take big positions in advance of the data."

In corporate news, Chegg shares soared on strong earnings and guidance.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet surged after the company issued better-than-expected earnings, announced a leadership transition and increased its quarterly dividend.

Lumber Liquidators shares continued to fall after the wood floorings seller was downgraded at Wedbush, citing concerns the company's fourth-quarter results will miss expectations because of accelerating promotions and increased competition. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/13CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) BP33 Extended by High Grade Lithium Intersections
AQ
02/13Consumer Shares Rise as Sector Giants Announce Layoffs -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/13VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
02/13CENTURY COMMUNITIES : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
02/13ALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13AUDIOBOOM : Offers $185M For Triton Digital
AQ
02/13Canada Laments 'Limited Progress' in Nafta Talks
DJ
02/13SHOPIFY US : DTE Studio Is Hiring A Digital Designer (Freelance) In New York, NY
AQ
02/13CW OMAN AWARDS 2018 : Shortlisted nominations
AQ
02/13MAXLINEAR : reports 4Q loss
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNDER ARMOUR : Under Armour revenue beats estimates, short bets squeezed
2CBOE HOLDINGS : 'Whistleblower' alleges manipulation of Cboe volatility index
3Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
4CENTRICA : UK government must act urgently to put energy price cap in place by next winter - MPs
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q4 17 – Operational EBIT of MNOK 95

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.