Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:39pm CET

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as analysts said a stock-market correction that was particularly hard on cyclical stocks would likely be shortlived.

"Most true bear markets tend to roll over, not crash," said Craig Birk, executive vice president of portfolio management at wealth management firm Personal Capital. "While there is never certainty, a sharp drop in a matter of days is more indicative of a correction than the end of the bull market. To keep everything in perspective, treasury yields have ticked up, but remain at historically low levels."

Similarly, Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman, said the stock market could continue higher alongside interest rates, as long as earnings growth also sustains its upward momentum. "The tradeoff between higher interest rates and the pace of earnings growth is the fundamental question for equity markets in 2018," said Mr. Clemons, in a note to clients. "As long as corporate earnings continue to grow, the equity market should be able to withstand higher interest rates."

--Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05p Bitcoin bounces back from three-month low in volatile trade
11:00p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
11:00p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
11:00p DAVID R MILLARD : Millard Responds to Wolf’s Budget Address
11:00p COLUMBIA GAS OF PENNSYLVANIA : Pipeline Upgrade Ensures Continued Delivery of Safe, Reliable Natural Gas to Peters Township Customers
11:00p CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE NC : Hay Street Railroad Crossing to be Closed for Repairs
11:00p Utilities Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
10:59p Bitcoin bounces back from three-month low in volatile trade
10:55p CALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Court recognizes challenges tied to CERCLA reporting for poultry and egg farmers
10:55p CALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Ag secretary Perdue wants input on regulations
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German pay deal heralds end of wage restraint in Europe's largest economy
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Says 4Q Profit Rose, Maintains Dividen..
4NORDEA BANK : NORDEA BANK : Appoints Christopher Rees as CFO
5AMS : AMS : reports record full year 2017 results with fourth quarter revenues up 252% and operating result up..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.