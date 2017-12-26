Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ineos says Forties oil flows to rise gradually, partly restarts Kinneil plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:23pm CET

Oil and gas flows through Britain's Forties oil and gas pipeline, one of the biggest in the North Sea, will be increased gradually, its operator Ineos said on Tuesday, adding that the Kinneil processing plant was partially restarted.

The closure of the pipeline since Dec. 11 has pushed oil prices above $65 (£48.65) a barrel in recent weeks, their highest level since mid-2015.

"Ineos continues to make good progress towards the restart of the Forties Pipeline System," the company said in a statement.

"Ineos has partially restarted the Kinneil facility. Flows through the pipeline and Kinneil will be increased gradually as we prove the system." 

The company reiterated that it expected to bring the pipeline and Kinneil progressively back to normal rates early in the new year.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editig by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34p PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Zuma extends condolences on passing of veteran musician Robbie Malinga
04:29p Report on Canadian stock futures on December 26 withdrawn
04:23p Ineos says Forties oil flows to rise gradually, partly restarts Kinneil plant
04:21p Apple drags Wall Street lower
04:14pDJBank of Mexico Sells Additional Dollar Hedges to Support Peso
04:14p INEOS FORTIES PIPELINE SYSTEM MEDIA UPDATE 15 : 00 26/12/2017
04:09p DLA DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY : Energy readiness in action
04:04p CITY OF ELMHURST IL : Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse
04:00p Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs
04:00pDJHome Prices Jump in October
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.