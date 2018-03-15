Infiniti Ranks No. 1 Overall in 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index

INFINITI achieved a Customer Satisfaction Index score of 876, a 48-point increase over the industry average and 14 points above the premium segment average.

In every category within the study, INFINITI ranked in the top tier among premium brands.

INFINITI’s largest improvement over 2017 was seen in the Service Advisor category.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI earned top honors, taking the No. 1 spot industry-wide in the J.D. Power 2018 Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. Overall, INFINITI achieved a CSI score of 876 on a 1,000-point scale, 48 points above the industry average and 14 points above the premium segment average.

“We know that time is a valuable currency, which is why our retailers make it a priority to deliver an exceptional experience from the moment customers walk in the door and throughout the entire ownership cycle,” said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. “We want to make the most of every second our owners spend in our store, from the greeting from our service advisors in a welcoming environment—complete with premium amenities—to the moment they drive away with the same level of comfort and optimal performance they enjoyed the first time they drove their INFINITI vehicle.”

The 2018 CSI Study includes ratings on five service-related factors to customer satisfaction: service advisor, vehicle pick-up, service facility, service quality and service initiation. INFINITI ranked in the top tier among premium brands in each category, with the largest improvement seen in the Service Advisor category.

INFINITI attributes its success to a variety of factors including a strong network of retailers and a comprehensive mix of policies and programs such as multiple touchpoint reviews, high hospitality standards and a variety of training programs available both in-person and via online.

The 2018 CSI Study measures customer satisfaction with service at a franchised retailer or independent service facility for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of 1-to 5-year-old vehicles. INFINITI in the past has earned top marks in the J.D. Power CSI Study in 1990, 1994, 1996 and 2003.

