Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti Ranks No. 1 Overall in 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:35pm CET
  • INFINITI achieved a Customer Satisfaction Index score of 876, a 48-point increase over the industry average and 14 points above the premium segment average.
  • In every category within the study, INFINITI ranked in the top tier among premium brands.
  • INFINITI’s largest improvement over 2017 was seen in the Service Advisor category.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI earned top honors, taking the No. 1 spot industry-wide in the J.D. Power 2018 Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. Overall, INFINITI achieved a CSI score of 876 on a 1,000-point scale, 48 points above the industry average and 14 points above the premium segment average.

INFINITI ranks No. 1 in 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index
INFINITI earned top honors in the 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfction Index Sudy. Overall, INFINITI achieved a score of 876 on a 1,000-point scale, 48 points above the industry average and 14 points above the premium segment average.


“We know that time is a valuable currency, which is why our retailers make it a priority to deliver an exceptional experience from the moment customers walk in the door and throughout the entire ownership cycle,” said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. “We want to make the most of every second our owners spend in our store, from the greeting from our service advisors in a welcoming environment—complete with premium amenities—to the moment they drive away with the same level of comfort and optimal performance they enjoyed the first time they drove their INFINITI vehicle.”

The 2018 CSI Study includes ratings on five service-related factors to customer satisfaction: service advisor, vehicle pick-up, service facility, service quality and service initiation. INFINITI ranked in the top tier among premium brands in each category, with the largest improvement seen in the Service Advisor category.

INFINITI attributes its success to a variety of factors including a strong network of retailers and a comprehensive mix of policies and programs such as multiple touchpoint reviews, high hospitality standards and a variety of training programs available both in-person and via online.

The 2018 CSI Study measures customer satisfaction with service at a franchised retailer or independent service facility for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of 1-to 5-year-old vehicles. INFINITI in the past has earned top marks in the J.D. Power CSI Study in 1990, 1994, 1996 and 2003.

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China.  INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive.  The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITI.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact

Aileen Clarke
Manager, INFINITI U.S. West Region Communications
(949) 359-1112
[email protected]

Paige Presley
Manager, INFINITI U.S. East Region Communications
(615) 725-6021
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d10023fc-3432-4cb5-b0b6-dad1ab666841

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pCOEUR MINING : to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference
AQ
11:20pZYNGA : Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs
AQ
11:20pENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Regulators OK environmental review for disputed oil pipeline
AQ
11:20p"Robot, Robot Control Device, and Robot System" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180056517)
AQ
11:20pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : State extends comment period for herbicide plan
AQ
11:19pBlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
11:19pFindings in Life Science Research Reported from F. Nestola and Co-Researchers (CaSiO3 perovskite in diamond indicates the recycling of oceanic crust...
AQ
11:19pSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Trademark Application for "SOLBRAVIS" Filed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
AQ
11:19pFirst-Ever Iowa PAC to Support Democratic Candidates for County Office Launches With First Event
PR
11:18pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : New Smoking Findings Reported from Philip Morris International Inc (Quantifying the risk-reduction potential of new Modified Risk Tobacco Products)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
2IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..
5WSP GLOBAL INC : WSP GLOBAL : Ends Fiscal 2017 With Strong Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.