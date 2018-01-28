Informational Community Meeting for Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide Victims

The law firms of Panish
Shea & Boyle LLP, Cotchett,
Pitre & McCarthy LLP, and Walkup,
Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger have partnered with respected
Santa Barbara law firm, Rogers,
Sheffield & Campbell, LLP to host a free, informational
community meeting and workshop for those affected by the Thomas Fire and
subsequent Montecito Mudslides in Santa Barbara County.
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
6:30-8:30 PM
Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara
1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd
Santa
Barbara, CA 93103
David Grokenberger, attorney for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, and his
family are longtime residents of Montecito and were lucky to escape the
total destruction of their home at 321 Hot Springs Road. David will
share his first-hand experience of the disaster and in dealing with his
insurance carrier, State Farm.
“Our goal is to initiate a dialogue that is comfortable and without
commitment so that informed decisions can be made,” Mr. Grokenberger
said of the meeting.
Joining our insurance and legal experts will be Santa Barbara realtor
Nancy Hamilton with Berkshire
Hathaway HomeServices, and local builder Darrell Becker with Becker
Studios, who will address the topics of rehousing and rebuilding,
respectively. Additional topics will include but are not limited to:
-
Evacuation and Displacement
-
How to remediate environmental hazards
-
FEMA – applications for disaster assistance
-
Insurance issues – how and when to make a claim
-
What to do if you are uninsured or underinsured
-
What to do about your mortgage
-
How to address your property tax
-
Potential claims against Southern California Edison and/or other third
parties
The Informational Community Meeting & Workshop for Thomas Fire &
Montecito Mudslide victims is a free event and open to all members of
the public. Seating may be reserved at Eventbrite.
The firms of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP,
and Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger have extensive experience in
litigation against utility companies and, together, have recovered
hundreds of millions of dollars for fire victims. Members of this
consortium have led the charge for victims impacted by the 2010 San
Bruno Gas Explosion, the 2015 Butte Fire in Amador County, and represent
hundreds of victims of the 2017 North Bay Fires who have suffered total
property loss or the loss of a loved one.
The cause of the Thomas Fire is still being investigated. If you were
impacted and have questions about your legal options, please call us at
(877) 497-3549. Additional information can be found at our website www.wildfirevictims.com.
About Panish Shea & Boyle LLP
Panish Shea & Boyle LLP represents plaintiffs in wrongful death,
catastrophic personal injury, property loss, product liability, mass
torts and business litigation cases. Firm attorneys have dedicated
themselves to obtaining justice for clients who are often dealing with a
life-altering injury, death of a family member or other challenges
caused by the wrongful act of another. The firm has obtained some of the
most significant verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs including the
largest personal injury verdict in United States history ($4.9 billion)
and is consistently ranked among the best plaintiff's law firms in the
country, including by U.S. News & World Report, where it has been
recognized as a Tier One law firm in the areas of Plaintiffs Personal
Injury Litigation and Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation, as well
as by the National Law Journal which has named the firm in its list of
Elite Trial Lawyers.
About Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy
Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy only represents people or entities in cases
involving just principles or causes. The key to the firm's success is
its experienced attorneys and staff and their innovative approach to
litigating complex matters in a cost-effective and efficient manner.
Firm attorneys consistently tackles this problem head-on with its
teamwork approach to obtaining fair and reasonable resolutions. The firm
is also known for the breadth of its practice and the diversity of its
clients: CPM attorneys are experienced in personal injury, consumer
class actions, state and federal false claims matters, antitrust law,
securities actions, and employment law among other practice areas.
About Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger
As one of the premier personal injury firms in the United States,
attorneys at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger have successfully
represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before
arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences.
For nearly six decades, we have helped establish new law and used
personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer
products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death
litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while
securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured
clients.
About Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP
Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, has provided sophisticated advice in
civil litigation, personal injury, real estate, business, tax and estate
planning to Central Coast businesses and individuals since 1973.
