Informational Community Meeting for Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide Victims

The law firms of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP, and Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger have partnered with respected Santa Barbara law firm, Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP to host a free, informational community meeting and workshop for those affected by the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito Mudslides in Santa Barbara County.

Firefighters lend a hand to the Grokenberger family who returned to their Montecito home in search of personal items following the January 9 mudslides. The residence is a total loss after a 5-foot mudflow slammed through the north wall of their two-story home, filling the first-floor to the top of the front doorway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

6:30-8:30 PM

Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara

1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

David Grokenberger, attorney for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, and his family are longtime residents of Montecito and were lucky to escape the total destruction of their home at 321 Hot Springs Road. David will share his first-hand experience of the disaster and in dealing with his insurance carrier, State Farm.

“Our goal is to initiate a dialogue that is comfortable and without commitment so that informed decisions can be made,” Mr. Grokenberger said of the meeting.

Joining our insurance and legal experts will be Santa Barbara realtor Nancy Hamilton with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and local builder Darrell Becker with Becker Studios, who will address the topics of rehousing and rebuilding, respectively. Additional topics will include but are not limited to:

Evacuation and Displacement

How to remediate environmental hazards

FEMA – applications for disaster assistance

Insurance issues – how and when to make a claim

What to do if you are uninsured or underinsured

What to do about your mortgage

How to address your property tax

Potential claims against Southern California Edison and/or other third parties

The Informational Community Meeting & Workshop for Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide victims is a free event and open to all members of the public. Seating may be reserved at Eventbrite.

The firms of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP, and Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger have extensive experience in litigation against utility companies and, together, have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for fire victims. Members of this consortium have led the charge for victims impacted by the 2010 San Bruno Gas Explosion, the 2015 Butte Fire in Amador County, and represent hundreds of victims of the 2017 North Bay Fires who have suffered total property loss or the loss of a loved one.

The cause of the Thomas Fire is still being investigated. If you were impacted and have questions about your legal options, please call us at (877) 497-3549. Additional information can be found at our website www.wildfirevictims.com.

