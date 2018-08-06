Log in
Infortrend Technology : GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance is a Must-Have for Every Enterprise

08/06/2018 | 09:36pm EDT

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 7th August 2018 - Infortrend ® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) introduces EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance, an integrated solution that combines superb storage capability with cloud gateway technology, providing simple and fast cloud access for Enterprise users.

With GSc, the users simply accesses cloud data as if it was a local service since it moves data between local and cloud in a transparent manner. This seamless integration allows the IT applications to access data from a local location with common protocols, and therefore you don't have to worry about data migration between the local and the cloud.

This system also allows enterprises to speed up the cloud data access by caching the blocks or files that are frequently used. GSc offers open cache policy settings so IT personnel can setup preferred policies instead of a black box.

By default, GSc keeps frequently-used data in the local cache for access. If the local space becomes insufficient, the system will clear the rarely-used cache files and free up the disk space. If Enterprise has important work files that must have local access, IT personnel can setup these files to be stored constantly in the local cache folder. If you do not want files to stay in local volume (eg. backup files), these files will be moved to the Cloud volume. These open cache policies help users to optimize the use of local cache and improve the efficiency of data access.

GSc provides connectivity to major cloud service providers such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud, and is available with different performance, connectivity, and form factors that fit for all types of enterprise's demands.

'GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance is an essential device for Enterprise IT environment in the age of the cloud', said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GSc family storage

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Infortrend Technology Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 01:35:01 UTC
