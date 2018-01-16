Log in
Infortrend Technology : Launches Cloud-ready Network Video Recorder Solutions with Free IP Camera License Promotion

01/16/2018 | 05:09am CET

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 16th January 2018 - Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today unveiled the new built-in Network Video Recorder (NVR) application for the GSe Pro family, including the rack-mount GSe Pro 3000/1000 and the desktop GSe Pro 200. A limited-time special offer for NVR solutions is also released, offering license of 8 IP cameras for free, and a 50% discount for additional add-on licenses. The special offer is valid from January 1 to March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit Infortrend website.

Integrating NAS, SAN, and Cloud in a unified storage system, the GSe Pro family offers cost-effective solutions with reliable features and intuitive controls to safeguard your workshop, office, or other environments, while providing smart surveillance and video management tools to protect your valuable assets. Integrating private and public cloud services such as Amazon S3, Windows Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and OpenStack, the GSe Pro family lets users leverage cloud for surveillance storage expansion, archive, backup, and video analysis. Up to 64 IP cameras from over 20 brands can be centrally managed and monitored on a single storage system with diverse functions such as Live View, Recording, Playback, and more, allowing the user to monitor anytime and anywhere via web browsers or desktop client software.

'Integration of surveillance and cloud is the trend of the future. We will keep on innovating NVR solutions and features that fulfill versatile needs for a wide range of enterprise customers, and assist them to easily build a powerful and reliable cloud-integrated surveillance system,' said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Infortrend Technology Inc. published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 04:09:05 UTC.

