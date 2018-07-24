Log in
Infortrend Technology : extends its All Flash Array (AFA) product range

07/24/2018 | 04:03am CEST

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 24th July 2018 - Infortrend ® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the availability of EonStor GSa 2000 series. This AFA delivers leading edge performance and reliability at a new price point.

The new GSa 2000 extends GSa line of all-flash arrays and continues to deliver no single point of failure technology (redundant controller hardware) and includes our enhanced firmware with Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR) and SSD lifespan monitoring features to ensure data availability. It supports SAS to SATA bridge board for compatibility with cost-effective SATA SSDs.

Also, via a license upgrade, the GSa 2000 provides a cloud gateway that connects to cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud for future-proof support of capacity expansion or remote-backup application to the cloud.

GSa all-flash-array storage family now offers 3 product series. GSa 2000 and 3000 series are the cost-performance solutions that provide high acceleration of enterprise applications such as database, virtualization, VDI, Microsoft Exchange, and media/entertainment-related applications. GSa 5000 series, on the other hand, offers the highest performance all-flash technology designed for extreme I/O workloads. The complete product family offers a wider range of product selections in terms of performance, connectivity, and scalability.

'We are excited to announce the availability of EonStor GSa 2000 to extend our all-flash product range and enable us to offer 3 product series to address all parts of the AFA markets,' said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here to learn more about our new EonStor GSa family storage.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

News Contact:

Infortrend Technology

Rita Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Infortrend Technology Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 02:02:01 UTC
