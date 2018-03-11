Infraredx Highlights Value of IVUS + NIRS for Detecting Lipid Core Plaque at the American College of Cardiology 67th Annual Scientific Session

Infraredx, Inc., a pioneer in intravascular imaging for mapping coronary
artery disease, today presented a poster at the American College of
Cardiology (ACC) 67th Annual Scientific Session supporting
the value of combination intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and
near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) imaging technology to identify lipid
core plaque (LCP), an underlying cause of serious cardiac events. In the
poster presentation, IVUS +NIRS demonstrated efficiencies in locating
LCP within arteries, indicating the technology may be a better predictor
of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) than the current methodology
standard set forth by the ground-breaking PROSPECT study.
“This analysis validates the use of dual-modality IVUS + NIRS catheters
to clearly pinpoint LCP with increased efficiency compared to IVUS
alone,” said Jason Bottiglieri, president and CEO, Infraredx. “Unlike
other imaging technologies, NIRS can readily distinguish areas of stable
plaque from potentially dangerous LCP, which may enable cardiologists to
more accurately predict and ultimately prevent serious heart attacks.”
At ACC, Infraredx will present Poster #241: A Correlative Study of NIRS
Lipid Core Burden Index Versus Histological Plaque Disease Arc in Human
Coronary Autopsy Specimens (Sunday, March 11, 2018, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET,
Poster Hall A/B).
Study Methodology and Results
-
The PROSPECT Study, widely regarded as the most important study in
discovering the role of vulnerable plaque in serious cardiac events,
found in a sub-study that the plaque disease arc via transverse IVUS
was an additional independent predictor of non-culprit lesion of MACE.
However, the area under the curve (AUC) parameter that was observed in
the study was low (0.64) and the methodology only included use of
gray-scale IVUS.
-
In its commitment to advancing this important research, Infraredx
utilized a similar disease arc concept in an IVUS + NIRS autopsy study
to reveal the benefits and limitations of the disease arc concept.
Since underlying pathological truths can be known in an autopsy study,
the degree to which disease arc finds lipid core plaques could be
studied, as well as novel methods incorporating the unique IVUS + NIRS
chemogram map of vessel lipid core could also be explored.
-
The study concluded that quickly locating areas of LCP with NIRS, and
then assessing the disease arc on IVUS cross-sections of interest may
be more targeted than use of the IVUS disease arc alone. It also may
be more clinically efficient due to the automated and immediate
generation of the NIRS chemogram.
“PROSPECT demonstrated that vulnerable plaques can be detected with IVUS
technology, but with only modest predictive ability,” said Gregg Stone,
M.D., Columbia University Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian
Hospital. “As demonstrated in this study, NIRS offers the potential to
further discriminate plaques, which are likely to be particularly
high-risk such as those with high lipid content, a hypothesis that is
being tested in ongoing PROSPECT II and LRP studies.”
Infraredx Presence Across ACC
Additional presentations at
ACC 2018 leverage data from Infraredx’s COLOR registry. The COLOR
Registry was an observational study of lipid core plaque in the coronary
arteries, its association with patient presentation and diagnosis, and
its effects on procedural success of percutaneous coronary intervention
(PCI).
Presentations include:
-
Poster #268: Relationship Between Underlying Plaque Morphology
Evaluated by Near-Infrared Spectroscopy and the Degree of Coronary
Artery Stenosis: The COLOR Registry (Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:30
a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Poster Hall A/B)
-
Poster #277: Clinical Predictors of Culprit Lesion Lipid Quantified by
Near Infrared Spectroscopy: Insights from the COLOR Registry
(Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Poster Hall A/B)
-
Poster #272: Angiographic Predictors of Lipid Rich Plaque Detected by
Near-Infrared Spectroscopy: The COLOR Registry (Sunday, March 11,
2018, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Poster Hall A/B)
In addition to the data presented at ACC, Infraredx continues to fund
landmark studies in this field of research including PROSPECT II and
PROSPECT ABSORB, and will announce the highly-anticipated results from
its Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study later this year. The LRP Study is a
prospective, multi-center study designed to identify a correlation
between LCP, as detected by Infraredx’s Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging
System and Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS catheter, and the occurrence of major
adverse cardiac events within two years.
About Infraredx, Inc.
Infraredx,
Inc., a Nipro company, is advancing the diagnosis and management of
coronary artery disease by providing cardiologists with the most precise
imaging tools required to predict and ultimately prevent heart attacks.
Its Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System, with accompanying Dualpro™
IVUS+NIRS catheter, is the only technology on the market that is
FDA-cleared for the detection of lipid core plaque (LCP). LCP,
understood to be vulnerable plaque, is well-documented in studies as the
cause of most serious heart attacks. Infraredx is dedicated to advancing
this important field of research and conducting landmark clinical trials
to transform how we view and treat heart disease. For more information,
please visit www.infraredx.com.
