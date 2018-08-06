Log in
Ingenico North America Continues to Expand its Position as a Leading Technology Solutions Provider

08/06/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

Ingenico Group hires SVP of Marketing & Sales Enablement for the North America region to continue to expand the company’s thought leadership position in the market

Over the past few years, Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has been continuing to expand its position as a leading solution provider in payments technology for merchants across a multitude of industries, including retail, hotel & lodging, food & beverage and healthcare, among others. In order to continue this momentum, Bradford Giles has been appointed as the SVP of marketing & sales enablement for the North America region to help the company continue its growth technology solutions provider.

“Ingenico Group’s position as a leading technology company in the payments industry is evident from the number of acquisitions and commitment to R&D and innovation we’ve made. This is critical to how we work with our partners and serve our customers,” said Jennifer Miles, EVP of North America for Ingenico Group. “As we continue to expand our technology leadership position, Bradford Giles will play an important role in defining the strategies necessary to strengthen our position in the market.”

Prior to joining Ingenico Group, Giles was VP of channel marketing for Cayan, which was recently acquired by TSYS. At Cayan he was responsible for all partner enablement, sales enablement, demand generation, messaging and was pivotal in the company’s transition from a tradition independent sales organization (ISO) to a payments technology company during his four year tenure. Prior to Cayan, he also held leadership positions at other leading technology companies, including PTC and Avid. In his role with Ingenico Group, Giles is responsible for strategic leadership and execution of all aspects of marketing and sales enablement for the North America region, including awareness, market perception, messaging and go-to-market strategy.

“Ingenico Group has been a perennial leader in the payments industry and I’m excited to lead the marketing organization in North America as the company continues to expand its position in the market,” said Giles. “As a leading technology provider, we believe our partnerships go beyond signing a piece of paper – they involve working together to mutually grow our businesses.”

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.us or twitter.com/Ingenico.


© Business Wire 2018
