Ingenico North America Continues to Expand its Position as a Leading Technology Solutions Provider

Over the past few years, Ingenico
Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, has been continuing to expand its position as a leading
solution provider in payments technology for merchants across a
multitude of industries, including retail, hotel & lodging, food &
beverage and healthcare, among others. In order to continue this
momentum, Bradford Giles has been appointed as the SVP of marketing &
sales enablement for the North America region to help the company
continue its growth technology solutions provider.
“Ingenico Group’s position as a leading technology company in the
payments industry is evident from the number of acquisitions and
commitment to R&D and innovation we’ve made. This is critical to how we
work with our partners and serve our customers,” said Jennifer Miles,
EVP of North America for Ingenico Group. “As we continue to expand our
technology leadership position, Bradford Giles will play an important
role in defining the strategies necessary to strengthen our position in
the market.”
Prior to joining Ingenico Group, Giles was VP of channel marketing for
Cayan, which was recently acquired by TSYS. At Cayan he was responsible
for all partner enablement, sales enablement, demand generation,
messaging and was pivotal in the company’s transition from a tradition
independent sales organization (ISO) to a payments technology company
during his four year tenure. Prior to Cayan, he also held leadership
positions at other leading technology companies, including PTC and Avid.
In his role with Ingenico Group, Giles is responsible for strategic
leadership and execution of all aspects of marketing and sales
enablement for the North America region, including awareness, market
perception, messaging and go-to-market strategy.
“Ingenico Group has been a perennial leader in the payments industry and
I’m excited to lead the marketing organization in North America as the
company continues to expand its position in the market,” said Giles. “As
a leading technology provider, we believe our partnerships go beyond
signing a piece of paper – they involve working together to mutually
grow our businesses.”
