Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

ATLANTA, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ingo Money announced its collaboration with ADP®, a leading global provider of human capital management solutions, providing mobile check cashing funding capabilities to eligible ADP cardholders simply by snapping a photo of the check using a smartphone. ADP is using Ingo Check, a leading Instant Money service for digital disbursement through a mobile device, to meet employee demand for faster and simpler ways to cash paper checks.



With Ingo Check, eligible ADP cardholders, who’ve passed an additional validation, can elect to have funds added to their account once paper checks are verified and approved either within minutes for a small fee or within days for free. The funds are irreversible and securely accessible for cardholders to immediately use to pay bills or make purchases without the usual inconvenience and time constraints associated with traditional paper check deposits.

“We continue to find ways to make it easier for people to quickly access and use their money,” said Gary Lott, division vice president and general manager of Compliance Solutions Wage Payments at ADP. “We’ve heard time and again that traditional methods of depositing checks to accounts is too slow – people want access to their funds more quickly. Now we can better satisfy our cardholders’ more immediate funding needs to cover planned or emergency expenses. Providing this kind of flexibility is just one more way that ADP is making good on its commitment to give its cardholders more innovative tools to help them manage their finances.”

Cashing paper checks typically means going to a retail store or bank, waiting in lines, waiting days for the check to clear, and then possibly incurring steep fees of up to 10 percent just to process the transaction. Ingo Money’s digital funds disbursement solution enables companies like ADP to deliver more immediate funding to their cardholders via its push payment platform with no required direct integration. As part of this arrangement, Ingo Money will handle all regulatory, bank sponsorship, routing, risk management and reconciliation needs.

Ingo Check features industry-leading approval rates and offers flexible integration options for mobile, branch and ATM channels. The Ingo Money Funds Guarantee protects businesses and customers from the risk of returned checks.

“ADP is one of the world’s most trusted brands and this move further demonstrates their commitment and responsiveness to customers,” said Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. “Our ‘push payments in a box’ approach makes it easy to reduce the cost and time delays of traditional disbursement, while providing their customers with a more modern payment experience.”

To learn more about Ingo Money, please visit: biz.ingomoney.com

About ADP (NASDAQ:ADP)



Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com .

About Ingo Money

Ingo Money is the instant money company. Founded in 2001 with a mission to digitize the paper check, our push payments technology enables businesses and banks to disburse instant, safe-to-spend funds to more than four billion consumer debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. This transformation of traditional payments helps businesses reduce cost and delays while dramatically improving the consumer experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, you can learn more at biz.ingomoney.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Google+ and Twitter .

