Initiating Free Research Reports on Celgene and Three Other Biotech Equities

On Thursday, benchmark US indices were mixed as the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session down 1.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.44% higher; and the S&P 500 was down 0.30%. US markets saw six out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, two in green, and one in neutral territory. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com reviews these four Biotechnology stocks: Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ: CELG), Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX), and Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT).

Cara Therapeutics

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Cara Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 4.47% lower at $17.96. A total volume of 928,089 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 43.68% over the previous three months and 23.18% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.95% and 28.39%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Cara Therapeutics, which focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.08.

On June 28th, 2018, research firm H.C. Wainwright reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $24 a share to $26 a share.

Celgene

Shares in Summit, New Jersey headquartered Celgene Corp. ended at $88.31, up 0.73% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.78 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 6.85 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.77% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 9.80%. Moreover, shares of Celgene, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide, have an RSI of 74.72.

Celldex Therapeutics

Hampton, New Jersey headquartered Celldex Therapeutics Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.63% lower at $0.49 with a total trading volume of 1.65 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.64%. Additionally, shares of Celldex Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics, have an RSI of 36.03.

Corcept Therapeutics

On Thursday, shares in Menlo Park, California headquartered Corcept Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.02 million shares. The stock finished the day 1.78% higher at $13.16. The Company's shares have advanced 7.87% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 20.87%. Furthermore, shares of Corcept Therapeutics, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the US, have an RSI of 31.76.

