Initiating Free Research Reports on CoreCivic and Three Other REIT Equities

Stock Research Monitor: DS, IRET, and IVR

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018/ If you want a free Stock Review on CXW sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com recalls the Diversified REIT space, which can engage in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in a diverse set of industries. In this morning's lineup are the following stocks: CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW), Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET), and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

CoreCivic

CoreCivic Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.07% higher at $25.58 with a total trading volume of 783,957 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.89% in the past month and 26.88% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.38% and 14.58%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of CoreCivic, which provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 73.32.

On July 12th, 2018, CoreCivic announced that it will release its Q2 2018 financial results after the market closes on August 08th, 2018. A live broadcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 09th, 2018. This call will be accessible on the Company's website, under the ?Events & Presentations? section of the ?Investors? page. Get the full research report on CXW for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CXW



Drive Shack

Shares in New York-based Drive Shack Inc. ended at $6.04, down 2.89% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 466,916 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 447,890 shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.23% in the previous three months and 100.66% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.02% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Drive Shack, which operates as a REIT in the US, have an RSI of 18.50.

On July 24th, 2018, Drive Shack announced that it will release its Q2 financial results for the period ended June 30th, 201,8 on August 03rd, 2018, prior to the opening of the NYSE. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis on the Company's investor relations website. Gain free access to the research report on DS at:



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DS



Investors Real Estate Trust

Investors Real Estate Trust's stock ended yesterday's session 0.18% higher at $5.42 with a total trading volume of 341,206 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.69% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.67% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which focuses on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities, have an RSI of 43.50.

On July 26th, 2018, Investors Real Estate Trust has closed on the sale of its interest in a Williston, North Dakota multifamily portfolio for an aggregate sale price of $42.3 million. Following this transaction, the Company has no remaining units in Williston. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on IRET at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IRET



Invesco Mortgage Capital

On Monday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. recorded a trading volume of 681,711 shares. The stock finished 1.42% higher at $16.40. The Company's shares have advanced 2.69% in the last month and 1.05% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.37%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a REIT that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, have an RSI of 61.75. Register now for today's free coverage on IVR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IVR

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities