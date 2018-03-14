Log in
Inland Securities Corporation : Announces Appointment of Rick Martens as Senior Vice President-External Wholesaler

03/14/2018

Inland Securities Corporation (“Inland Securities”), the exclusive dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation and Inland Private Capital Corporation, announced today that J. Rick Martens has joined the company as senior vice president – external wholesaler.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006063/en/

J. Rick Martens (Photo: Business Wire)

J. Rick Martens (Photo: Business Wire)

In his position, Mr. Martens will serve as an external wholesaler working to build relationships with current and new financial advisors in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Mr. Martens brings nearly 18 years of experience in wholesale distribution of real estate investment programs in the financial services industry to his position with Inland Securities. Prior to joining Inland Securities, he served as senior vice president of Griffin Capital Securities. Mr. Martens has enjoyed a distinguished career and is a veteran in the financial services industry and has earned a respected position as a trusted advisor to a wide spectrum of financial planners in the South East, particularly in Florida and Puerto Rico. Mr. Martens has raised over a $1 billion in equity during his career in the financial services industry.

Mr. Martens received a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science degree in Multinational Business Operations from Florida State University. He also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

About Inland Securities Corporation

Inland Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SIPC, is the exclusive dealer manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs offered by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation and Inland Private Capital Corporation. Additional information is available at www.inland-investments.com.


