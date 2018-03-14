Inland Securities Corporation : Announces Appointment of Rick Martens as Senior Vice President-External Wholesaler

Inland Securities Corporation (“Inland Securities”), the exclusive
dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs
sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation and Inland
Private Capital Corporation, announced today that J. Rick Martens has
joined the company as senior vice president – external wholesaler.
In his position, Mr. Martens will serve as an external wholesaler
working to build relationships with current and new financial advisors
in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Mr. Martens brings nearly 18 years of experience in wholesale
distribution of real estate investment programs in the financial
services industry to his position with Inland Securities. Prior to
joining Inland Securities, he served as senior vice president of Griffin
Capital Securities. Mr. Martens has enjoyed a distinguished career and
is a veteran in the financial services industry and has earned a
respected position as a trusted advisor to a wide spectrum of financial
planners in the South East, particularly in Florida and Puerto Rico. Mr.
Martens has raised over a $1 billion in equity during his career in the
financial services industry.
Mr. Martens received a Master of Business Administration degree in
Finance from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science degree
in Multinational Business Operations from Florida State University. He
also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.
About Inland Securities Corporation
Inland Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SIPC, is the exclusive
dealer manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs
offered by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation and Inland Private
Capital Corporation. Additional information is available at www.inland-investments.com.
