Innovative Collaborative Achieved between OCHIN, Carequality, LifeWorks Northwest, and Netsmart to Improve Behavioral Health Outcomes

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As part of efforts to integrate behavioral and physical health care, OCHIN and LifeWorks Northwest have partnered to enhance data sharing across the greater community of provider networks through the Carequality interoperability framework, powered by the Netsmart network. The advanced partnership strengthens Oregon-based behavioral health care providers' ability to securely share critical information with providers that are part of different networks in order to better coordinate patient care and improve health outcomes.

This collaboration is a continuation of OCHIN's work to implement push-based Health Information Exchange (HIE) in Oregon and nationwide and its commitment to helping engage mental and behavioral health interoperability across a national framework. It will allow clinics on the OCHIN network and other Epic customers in Oregon to exchange clinical records with LifeWorks NW. Now, when a patient experiences a mental health crisis and receives care in a participating walk-in or acute care setting, the Carequality framework will provide access to critical clinical data that will facilitate direct recommendations about next steps for the individual's care.

"This connectivity and the ability to share and exchange vital information between providers across all areas of health care is a key and fundamental element of successful care coordination," said OCHIN CEO Abby Sears. "Having this data at the point of care will greatly help the OCHIN community of providers, and other connected providers, improve the quality of care for individuals across the state."

"We have a keen understanding that there are deep connections between physical and mental health, which ultimately can impact a person's quality of life," said LifeWorks NW CEO Mary Monnat. "That's why we are always seeking innovations like Carequality to help us lead the way and provide the strongest possible care that benefits everyone from our clients and the greater community to our partner health care providers."

"As a founding member and live implementer of Carequality, we are connecting behavioral health and post-acute care to the rest of health care," said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. "These communities account for 20 percent of health care spending; and as we evolve into a value-based care world, the ability to share and receive information will be vital to the success of an organization, but more importantly, vital to positively impacting outcomes for all individuals."

Oregon is one of eight states selected to participate in the two-year federal Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) project, which emphasizes offering an integrated care model for delivery of mental health and addictions treatment along with attention to and assessment of physical health needs. Carequality gives clinicians and care providers the ability to track, manage, and query an individual's clinical data, which supplies them immediate access to complete medication lists, problems, and diagnostic data from all providers on a patient's care team. This enables providers to make more informed decisions about the correct care settings and treatments for individuals.

As Carequality adoption grows, initial adopters such as OCHIN and LifeWorks NW are well on their way to achieving whole person care by maximizing benefits from the wealth of information it provides.

About OCHIN

Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit OCHIN is one of the largest and most successful health information and innovation networks, serving over 500 organizations comprised of more than 10,000 clinicians across the nation with solutions that improve the integration and delivery of health care services. As a learning organization, OCHIN started with a commitment to deliver health information technology support and services and has continued to provide its expanding community of customers and partners with the innovative tools, knowledge, and voice needed to participate in the national health care landscape. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

About LifeWorks NW

Founded in 1961, and based in Portland, Oregon, LifeWorks NW serves more than 21,000 people annually, offering integrated mental health, addiction, and prevention services across the lifespan. Learn more at www.lifeworksnw.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart innovates electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Their platform provides accurate, up-to-date information which is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living, and social services. They make the complex simple and personalized so their clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide much needed services and treatment that support whole-person care. Netsmart is a founding member and live implementer of Carequality. Learn more at www.ntst.com.

