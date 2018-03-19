Innovative Fragrance Brand PHLUR Announces the First Closing of a $6 Million Series A to Expand Business Growth and Offerings

PHLUR,
the Austin-based startup that has conquered the challenge of selling
fragrance online, announced today the first closing of its Series A,
targeting a total of $6 million in financing. The round is being led by Symrise,
a global supplier of fragrances and flavorings, and is the company’s
first-ever investment in a fragrance brand.
Launched in 2016, PHLUR has reinvented how to discover and experience
fine fragrance, and leads the category with its radically transparent
approach to formulation. The brand offers an evocative, online discovery
experience, paired with a novel at-home sampling program, to provide
customers the time and space to find the fragrances they love. Each
scent is crafted with non-toxic, sustainably sourced ingredients and
specifically avoids parabens, phthalates, BHT and other preservatives.
For each 50mL full bottle sold, the brand donates $5 to the
International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Since
inception the brand’s donations have enabled the IUCN to research over
50 brand new species of plants and trees around the world.
In 2017, PHLUR quintupled its revenue, acquired over 35,000 paying
customers, and expanded its core offering with the introduction of
premium scented candles. This new funding will enable the company to
continue to aggressively scale its business, diversify its marketing
activities, launch new distribution channels and extend into body care.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with Symrise and its team of
world-renowned perfumers since our inception. We’re thrilled to be
taking this next step in our relationship with Symrise, one that
provides further alignment and validation of our model, as well as the
capital investment to continue on the aggressive path we’ve laid out,”
says Eric Korman, founder and CEO of PHLUR.
Symrise, the fragrance house behind PHLUR’s Hanami,
Olmsted
& Vaux, Hepcat
and Siano
scents, sees the brand as well-positioned for future growth. “The moment
Eric shared his concept for PHLUR with us almost three years ago, we
knew it was a category disrupter in a market which has seen no real
innovation over at least the last decade,” says Achim Daub, Symrise
Global President of Scent & Care. “As one of the world’s premier
fragrance suppliers, our ambition is to embrace new opportunities
arising from the digital revolution and through that help shape the
markets of tomorrow. PHLUR is a great investment as well as an amazing
platform for learning, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to help
continue the brand’s growth.” Daub will join PHLUR’s board of directors
alongside Tom Ball, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Next Coast
Ventures, and Jennifer Olsen, the interim CMO of UNTUCKit.
The final closing of this round will bring PHLUR’s funding to date to a
total of $12 million.
About PHLUR
Based in Austin and founded in 2015, PHLUR has reimagined fragrance from
scent inspiration to production to purchase. Made by and for
uncompromising people, the inaugural line of scents was created with a
unique balance of premium ingredients and environmentally responsible
practices. And with an immersive digital experience, each fragrance is
explored through visual narratives that represent the inspiration and
feeling of the scent, and each can be enjoyed at home via a novel
sampling process that lets customers audition them in their real lives,
the way it should be. In 2017, PHLUR brought this same mindful approach
to candles with three unique scents, each inspired by an existing
fragrance. www.phlur.com
About Symrise
Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active
ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its
clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and
beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional
supplements and pet food. Its sales of more than € 2.9 billion in the
2017 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider in the flavors
and fragrances market. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group
is represented with over 90 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle
East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its
clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that
form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and
corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this
process. Symrise – always inspiring more…
