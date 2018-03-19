Global Fragrance Supplier Symrise Leads the Round with its First Investment in a Fragrance Brand

PHLUR, the Austin-based startup that has conquered the challenge of selling fragrance online, announced today the first closing of its Series A, targeting a total of $6 million in financing. The round is being led by Symrise, a global supplier of fragrances and flavorings, and is the company’s first-ever investment in a fragrance brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005204/en/

Innovative Fragrance Brand PHLUR Announces the First Closing of a $6 Million Series A to Expand Business Growth and Offerings (Photo: Business Wire)

Launched in 2016, PHLUR has reinvented how to discover and experience fine fragrance, and leads the category with its radically transparent approach to formulation. The brand offers an evocative, online discovery experience, paired with a novel at-home sampling program, to provide customers the time and space to find the fragrances they love. Each scent is crafted with non-toxic, sustainably sourced ingredients and specifically avoids parabens, phthalates, BHT and other preservatives. For each 50mL full bottle sold, the brand donates $5 to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Since inception the brand’s donations have enabled the IUCN to research over 50 brand new species of plants and trees around the world.

In 2017, PHLUR quintupled its revenue, acquired over 35,000 paying customers, and expanded its core offering with the introduction of premium scented candles. This new funding will enable the company to continue to aggressively scale its business, diversify its marketing activities, launch new distribution channels and extend into body care.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with Symrise and its team of world-renowned perfumers since our inception. We’re thrilled to be taking this next step in our relationship with Symrise, one that provides further alignment and validation of our model, as well as the capital investment to continue on the aggressive path we’ve laid out,” says Eric Korman, founder and CEO of PHLUR.

Symrise, the fragrance house behind PHLUR’s Hanami, Olmsted & Vaux, Hepcat and Siano scents, sees the brand as well-positioned for future growth. “The moment Eric shared his concept for PHLUR with us almost three years ago, we knew it was a category disrupter in a market which has seen no real innovation over at least the last decade,” says Achim Daub, Symrise Global President of Scent & Care. “As one of the world’s premier fragrance suppliers, our ambition is to embrace new opportunities arising from the digital revolution and through that help shape the markets of tomorrow. PHLUR is a great investment as well as an amazing platform for learning, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to help continue the brand’s growth.” Daub will join PHLUR’s board of directors alongside Tom Ball, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Next Coast Ventures, and Jennifer Olsen, the interim CMO of UNTUCKit.

The final closing of this round will bring PHLUR’s funding to date to a total of $12 million.

About PHLUR

Based in Austin and founded in 2015, PHLUR has reimagined fragrance from scent inspiration to production to purchase. Made by and for uncompromising people, the inaugural line of scents was created with a unique balance of premium ingredients and environmentally responsible practices. And with an immersive digital experience, each fragrance is explored through visual narratives that represent the inspiration and feeling of the scent, and each can be enjoyed at home via a novel sampling process that lets customers audition them in their real lives, the way it should be. In 2017, PHLUR brought this same mindful approach to candles with three unique scents, each inspired by an existing fragrance. www.phlur.com

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of more than € 2.9 billion in the 2017 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider in the flavors and fragrances market. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented with over 90 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more…

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005204/en/