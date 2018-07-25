Innovatus Capital Partners Appoints Michael Forman to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC ("Innovatus" or "the Firm"), an independent adviser and portfolio management firm with approximately $1.6 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has appointed Michael Forman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FS Investments, to its Advisory Board.

Headquartered in New York, Innovatus identifies and capitalizes on unique opportunities created by market volatility, distress and disruption. Innovatus' Advisory Board, which is comprised of distinguished veterans of the financial services and legal community, provides counsel to the Firm on its investment strategy as the Firm seeks to uncover compelling long-term capital investments and partner with industry-leading companies. Mr. Forman joins Innovatus' Advisory Board alongside Bart Winokur, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dechert LLP, who serves as Chairman of Innovatus' Advisory Board and Israel "Izzy" Englander, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Management LLC.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to Innovatus' Advisory Board," said David Schiff, Chief Executive Officer of Innovatus. "With over two decades of experience in the alternative investing space, Michael is uniquely positioned to advise us on structuring future funds while providing differentiated insights on our strategies. Michael will undoubtedly be an immediate asset to the Advisory Board and I look forward to working closely with him."

"Innovatus' team is well-positioned to identify unique growth and investment opportunities across a diverse range of asset classes, making them an ideal partner for portfolio companies, while driving significant value for investors," said Mr. Forman. "I am honored to join Bart and Izzy on the Advisory Board, and look forward to working alongside the firm's dedicated leadership team."

About Michael Forman

Mr. Forman will serve as a member of the Innovatus Advisory Board. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FS Investments and has been leading the company since founding it in 2007. FS Investments has $24 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Philadelphia. The firm has more than 300 full-time employees across its offices in Philadelphia, New York City, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. Prior to co-founding FS Investments, Mr. Forman founded a private equity and real estate investment firm. He started his career as a corporate and securities lawyer after receiving his JD from Rutgers School of Law. Mr. Forman is a member of a number of civic and charitable boards, including The Franklin Institute, Drexel University and the Philadelphia Center City District Foundation. He is also Chairman of Vetri Community Partnership.

About Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, is an independent adviser and portfolio management firm with approximately $1.6B in assets under management. The firm adheres to an investment strategy that identifies distressed, disruptive and growth opportunities in the less obvious market segments across multiple asset categories. Through deep industry networks and experience across asset classes, Innovatus will acquire or create assets with a focus on premium and durable income streams. Innovatus will invest through various channels including joint ventures and/or partnerships with industry-leading companies, the creation of de novo entities, and investments in or acquisitions of established companies. A unifying theme of Innovatus' investment strategy is capital preservation and income generation. More information about Innovatus Capital Partners can be found at www.innovatuscp.com.

