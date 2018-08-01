Innovid :’s Tal Chalozin Inducted to the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Achievement

Leading Video Marketing Platform’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Selected for the Class of 2018 for Leadership and Innovation Achievements

Innovid, the world’s leading video marketing platform, today announced that its co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Tal Chalozin, has been named to the American Advertising Federation’s (AAF) Advertising Hall of Achievement. Chalozin is one of eight inductees into the 2018 class, joining seven other advertising executives being recognized for their significant impact on the industry and their communities via mentorship, inspiration, volunteerism and training.

Chalozin, 37, has been a trailblazer in the advertising industry ever since he entered the scene more than ten years ago, changing the way global advertisers use the medium of video to captivate their audiences. His desire to change how the world engaged with video and the ways in which advertisers could connect with consumers in a more personalized, data-driven and interactive manner led him to co-found Innovid in 2007 with Zvika Netter (Chief Executive Officer) and Zack Zigdon (Managing Director, International). Chalozin created, and later patented, the technology behind interactive video as the industry knows it today and fostered a space to encourage discourse and innovation for young entrepreneurs, cementing himself as one of the world’s foremost experts in video advertising technology.

As Innovid’s CTO, Chalozin has helped grow the company into the world’s leading video marketing platform, delivering more video than any other solution across screens, devices and channels – including the innovation into connected TV / steaming devices for OTT advertising. The company collaborates with 1,000+ of the world’s largest and most well-known brands, including Bank of America, Best Buy, L’Oreal, Microsoft, Starbucks, State Farm Insurance, Toyota, Walgreens and others, leveraging the power of data to create interactive and personalized video that delivers 80 percent higher performance than traditional pre-roll.

Chalozin’s other mentorship, inspiration, volunteer and training milestones include:

Co-founded Garage Geeks, an organization aimed at supporting young technologists and innovators in Tel Aviv, Israel

Awarded a U.S. Patent in 2009 for inserting interactive objects into video content

Selected as a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in Davos

Serves as a board member for the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) Digital Video Center of Excellence, helping to shape industry benchmark standards like VAST and VPAID

Led a team in Cornell University’s Tikkun Olam Maker’s 2017 Makeathon that created an award-winning “fun mobility chair” for a cerebral palsy patient to offer him greater independence and mobility

Created and shaped partnerships that paved the way for the recent boom in Connected TV (CTV), including collaborations with Netflix, Hulu and other key content providers to create more personalized and measurable advertising platforms and technologies

“Tal’s passion and future-focused vision have been essential to establishing video as one of the most powerful ways to build lasting relationships between brands and consumers,” said Brian Benedik, Chair of the 2018 Advertising Hall of Achievement and VP, Global Head of Advertising at Spotify. “I am so excited to welcome Tal and his fellow inductees into the AAF Hall of Achievement."

“I am so honored and humbled to be inducted into the AAF’s Advertising Hall of Achievement with such an esteemed class this year,” said Chalozin. “To be recognized for doing what I love—innovating video technology to help brands engage in a more effective and personalized way—is a dream come true. This recognition is the result of so much hard work from my colleagues, peers and the entire Innovid family, including our partners and customers.”

Chalozin joins Laura Correnti, partner, Giant Spoon; Ryan Eckel, vice president, strategy and innovation, Dick’s Sporting Goods; Abbey Klaassen, President New York, 360i; Saneel Radia, executive vice president, global head of business transformation, R/GA; Dhane Scotti, executive vice president, global executive business lead, The Coca-Cola Company, McCann Worldgroup; Evin Shutt, chief operating officer and partner, 72andSunny; and Kerry Steib, director of cultural impact, Spotify, in the 2018 class of inductees. The induction ceremony and luncheon will take place in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 13,2018.

The AAF’s Advertising Hall of Achievement, established 26 years ago, has long been the gold standard in leading advertising professionals age 40 and younger and includes 174 members with expertise spanning the entire spectrum of the advertising industry, including clients, agencies, media and tech. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com or www.aaf.org/ahoa.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading global video marketing platform, delivering more video than any company across PCs, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and streaming devices. Innovid helps leading advertisers and agencies leverage the power of data to create interactive and personalized video that has been proven to deliver 80 percent higher performance than traditional pre-roll. Most recently, Innovid was featured in Business Insider’s 19 Most Interesting Ad-Tech Startups of 2017. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.

About the American Advertising Federation

The American Advertising Federation (AAF), established in 1905 and headquartered in Washington, DC, is the only organization that includes members across all disciplines and career levels in advertising representing all facets of the advertising industry and acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." The AAF’s membership is comprised of nearly 100 corporate members comprising the nation’s leading advertisers, advertising agencies, and media companies; a national network of nearly 200 local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 200 college chapters with more than 5,000 student members.

The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC), the Mosaic Center for Multiculturalism and summer AdCamps for high school students. For more information on the full range of the AAF's programming, visit www.aaf.org. For the latest news and updates, connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

