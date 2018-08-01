Innovid :’s Tal Chalozin Inducted to the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Achievement

Innovid,
the world’s leading video marketing platform, today announced that its
co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Tal Chalozin, has been
named to the American
Advertising Federation’s (AAF) Advertising Hall of Achievement.
Chalozin is one of eight inductees into the 2018 class, joining seven
other advertising executives being recognized for their significant
impact on the industry and their communities via mentorship,
inspiration, volunteerism and training.
Chalozin, 37, has been a trailblazer in the advertising industry ever
since he entered the scene more than ten years ago, changing the way
global advertisers use the medium of video to captivate their audiences.
His desire to change how the world engaged with video and the ways in
which advertisers could connect with consumers in a more personalized,
data-driven and interactive manner led him to co-found Innovid in 2007
with Zvika Netter (Chief Executive Officer) and Zack Zigdon (Managing
Director, International). Chalozin created, and later patented, the
technology behind interactive video as the industry knows it today and
fostered a space to encourage discourse and innovation for young
entrepreneurs, cementing himself as one of the world’s foremost experts
in video advertising technology.
As Innovid’s CTO, Chalozin has helped grow the company into the world’s
leading video marketing platform, delivering more video than any other
solution across screens, devices and channels – including the innovation
into connected TV / steaming devices for OTT advertising. The company
collaborates with 1,000+ of the world’s largest and most well-known
brands, including Bank of America, Best Buy, L’Oreal, Microsoft,
Starbucks, State Farm Insurance, Toyota, Walgreens and others,
leveraging the power of data to create interactive and personalized
video that delivers 80 percent higher performance than traditional
pre-roll.
Chalozin’s other mentorship, inspiration, volunteer and training
milestones include:
-
Co-founded Garage Geeks, an organization aimed at supporting young
technologists and innovators in Tel Aviv, Israel
-
Awarded a U.S. Patent in 2009 for inserting interactive objects into
video content
-
Selected as a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in Davos
-
Serves as a board member for the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s
(IAB) Digital Video Center of Excellence, helping to shape industry
benchmark standards like VAST and VPAID
-
Led a team in Cornell University’s Tikkun Olam Maker’s 2017 Makeathon
that created an award-winning “fun mobility chair” for a cerebral
palsy patient to offer him greater independence and mobility
-
Created and shaped partnerships that paved the way for the recent boom
in Connected TV (CTV), including collaborations with Netflix, Hulu and
other key content providers to create more personalized and measurable
advertising platforms and technologies
“Tal’s passion and future-focused vision have been essential to
establishing video as one of the most powerful ways to build lasting
relationships between brands and consumers,” said Brian Benedik, Chair
of the 2018 Advertising Hall of Achievement and VP, Global Head of
Advertising at Spotify. “I am so excited to welcome Tal and his fellow
inductees into the AAF Hall of Achievement."
“I am so honored and humbled to be inducted into the AAF’s Advertising
Hall of Achievement with such an esteemed class this year,” said
Chalozin. “To be recognized for doing what I love—innovating video
technology to help brands engage in a more effective and personalized
way—is a dream come true. This recognition is the result of so much hard
work from my colleagues, peers and the entire Innovid family, including
our partners and customers.”
Chalozin joins Laura Correnti, partner, Giant Spoon; Ryan Eckel, vice
president, strategy and innovation, Dick’s Sporting Goods; Abbey
Klaassen, President New York, 360i; Saneel Radia, executive vice
president, global head of business transformation, R/GA; Dhane Scotti,
executive vice president, global executive business lead, The Coca-Cola
Company, McCann Worldgroup; Evin Shutt, chief operating officer and
partner, 72andSunny; and Kerry Steib, director of cultural impact,
Spotify, in the 2018 class of inductees. The induction ceremony and
luncheon will take place in New York City at Cipriani 42nd
Street on November 13,2018.
The AAF’s Advertising Hall of Achievement, established 26 years ago, has
long been the gold standard in leading advertising professionals age 40
and younger and includes 174 members with expertise spanning the entire
spectrum of the advertising industry, including clients, agencies, media
and tech. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com
or www.aaf.org/ahoa.
About Innovid
Innovid is the leading global video marketing platform, delivering more
video than any company across PCs, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and
streaming devices. Innovid helps leading advertisers and agencies
leverage the power of data to create interactive and personalized video
that has been proven to deliver 80 percent higher performance than
traditional pre-roll. Most recently, Innovid was featured in Business
Insider’s 19 Most Interesting Ad-Tech Startups of 2017. Please visit www.innovid.com
for more information.
About the American Advertising Federation
The American Advertising Federation (AAF), established in 1905 and
headquartered in Washington, DC, is the only organization that includes
members across all disciplines and career levels in advertising
representing all facets of the advertising industry and acts as the
"Unifying Voice for Advertising." The AAF’s membership is comprised of
nearly 100 corporate members comprising the nation’s leading
advertisers, advertising agencies, and media companies; a national
network of nearly 200 local clubs representing 40,000 advertising
professionals; and more than 200 college chapters with more than 5,000
student members.
The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including the
Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the
American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising
Competition (NSAC), the Mosaic Center for Multiculturalism and summer
AdCamps for high school students. For more information on the full range
of the AAF's programming, visit www.aaf.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005259/en/