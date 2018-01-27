Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Issues Statement Regarding Recent Market Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter
medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health
and respiratory diseases, announces that it was made aware of and
requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. to comment on recent market
activity concerning shares of INNV common stock.
On January 24, 2018, the Company first became aware of certain
promotional activities concerning Innovus Pharma and its common stock,
including certain promotional newsletter emails, which were brought to
the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. The promotional activities
included projections, in addition to other promotional messages not
authorized or approved by the Company. The Company understands this
promotional activity coincided with higher than average trading volume
and fluctuations in the Company’s stock price.
The Company contracted with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“Emerging
Markets Consulting”), a provider of investor relations and related
services to the Company, on January 9, 2018, to disseminate actual news
releases, its corporate fact sheet and publicly available information
related to the Company’s business for the purposes of gaining additional
exposure to potential investors interested in the over-the-counter
medical and consumer care business. Any information regarding the
Company disseminated by Emerging Markets Consulting was already in the
public domain. The Company had no control over the content of the
materials created and disseminated by Emerging Markets Consulting.
Management believes that the activities of Emerging Markets Consulting
had little or minimal effect on the trading activity of the Company’s
common stock, which may have been impacted by recently disseminated
public news releases, including the clearance of its UTI test strips by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the approval of its hemorrhoid
drug Xyralid® by Health Canada, the launch of various products across
its Amazon®, eBay®, Walmart® and Wish™ online stores, and the commercial
license and distribution agreements signed with Lavasta Pharma and
Acerus Pharmaceuticals for its products ProstaGorx® and UriVarx®,
respectively.
In its investigation into this matter, the Company made inquiries of its
executive officers, directors, controlling shareholders (i.e.,
shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company’s securities) and certain
third-party service providers, including Emerging Markets Consulting.
Although Emerging Markets Consulting paid certain newsletter publishers,
neither the Company nor Emerging Markets Consulting have any control
over the content of the materials created and disseminated by the
newsletters, and such content, including any promotional statements
contained in such newsletters, was not approved by Emerging Markets
Consulting, the Company, nor its executive officers or directors. To the
Company’s knowledge, neither its controlling shareholders nor
third-party service providers, including Emerging Markets Consulting,
were involved with the creation or distribution of promotional materials
including these email newsletters.
Within the last 90 days, two of the Company’s executive officers and
directors purchased shares of the Company’s common stock on the open
market, which were purchased in November 2017 and were included in Form
4s previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In
addition, Emerging Markets Consulting sold shares of common stock in
December 2017, prior to the commencement of its investor relations
campaign. To the knowledge of the Company, no other officers or
directors, or any controlling shareholders or any other third-party
service providers, sold or purchased shares of common stock of the
Company during the past 90 days. Further, the Company has not, other
than disclosed in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, issued any shares or convertible instruments
allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a
discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.
The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of the
promotional newsletter emails identified by OTC Markets. Any claims or
statements made in the promotional materials as supplied to the Company
by OTC Markets not disseminated from the Company’s news releases,
corporate fact sheet or publicly available information may be considered
materially false and/or misleading and were made unbeknownst to the
Company. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely
solely on information included in its press releases combined with its
filings and disclosures made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The
Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription
drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or
Rx) to OTC.
