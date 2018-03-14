Inova Board Names J. Stephen Jones as New Chief Executive Officer

Falls Church, VA, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inova Health System Board of Trustees announced that J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, a nationally recognized leader in urological oncology as well as clinical transformation at Cleveland Clinic, will become Inova’s CEO and a member of its Board of Trustees effective April 9.

Dr. Jones, the current president of Cleveland Clinic Regional Hospitals and Health Centers, succeeds long-time CEO Knox Singleton, who announced his retirement last September. Jones will oversee Inova’s 17,500 employees, five hospitals and an integrated network of healthcare facilities that serve more than two million people annually.

“After a comprehensive national search that included an impressive number of highly-qualified candidates, Dr. Jones clearly stood out. He is a dynamic leader, a practicing physician and a strategist who is deeply committed to patients and the community. He has shown vision that leads to results,” said Tony Nader, chairman of Inova’s Board of Trustees. “The Board enthusiastically agrees that he is the right person to navigate Inova through the complexities of today’s healthcare environment and into national recognition. It’s a tribute to the entire Inova team and an incredible testament to Knox’s legacy that we were able to attract someone as highly respected as Dr. Jones.”

Singleton welcomed his successor to Inova.

“By every measure, Stephen is a great choice for Inova. In addition to his record in clinical leadership and his experience in healthcare operations, he also has been a successful leader of medical education and translational research,” Singleton said. “I look forward to supporting him as he transitions into his new role here at Inova.”

Jones, who oversees the Cleveland Clinic’s 11 regional hospitals, 23 large ambulatory centers and more than 24,000 caregivers and medical staff, said he was attracted to Inova by the quality of its research and patient care.

“I am so impressed by the organization. All of the pieces are in place for Inova to be the premier health system on the eastern seaboard. Key to achieving this will be to build upon the strong research and academic programs already in place that help us attract top physicians,” says Jones. “Knox Singleton transformed Inova from a collection of small, stand-alone hospitals into a nationally recognized healthcare system that is leading in the integration of genomics into personalized medicine. I want to carry that work forward and build an academic hub for discovery, prevention and longevity.”

Jones, who became president of Cleveland Clinic’s regional hospitals in late 2014, led a strategic transformation that improved quality and safety metrics, expanded the healthcare system, increased the use of telemedicine, established twenty-four Express Care locations for patient-oriented primary care and rebranded all hospitals under the Cleveland Clinic brand.

He previously served as Cleveland Clinic’s Vice President for Regional Operations, Chief of Surgical Operations, Chair of the Department of Regional Urology and Vice Chair of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute. Before joining the Cleveland Clinic, Jones served as Chair of the Department of Urological Surgery at the St. John’s Springfield Clinic (now Mercy) in Springfield, Mo.

He has a Master in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, as well as a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He is a Fellow at the American College of Surgeons.

Jones is one of the leading authorities on urological oncology, publishing two books for the lay patient population and is the editor of five medical textbooks. He serves as Professor of Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and holds the Leonard Horvitz and Samuel Miller Distinguished Chair in Urologic Oncology.

He and his spouse, Kathryn, have two adult children.

