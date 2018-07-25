Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : July 25, 2018 Inovalis REIT Announces Q2 2018 Financial Results Release Date

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS RELEASE

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that it will be releasing its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 after market hours. Management of the REIT will discuss the financial results and outlook in a recorded audio webcast that will be available on August 8, 2018 atwww.inovalisreit.comin the "Investors" and "Conference Calls" section.

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

