Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inpixon : InvestorsGuru.com 10 Filtered Mid-Day Market Movers Recap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 09:34pm CET
Mid-Day Market Movers
focus on above average volume, price action, breakout chart trends and news - posted throughout the day live at the top of InvestorsGuru.com and on our Hot Sheet, or follow our @InvestorsGuru Twitter feed or Facebook.com/InvestorsGuru page. Below recaps last week's movers, all prices whenever posted, week high price Wk-H:, with a brief company description and recent news headlines. Submit any ticker symbol to our Detailed Quote Portal (top-left of all pages) for quotes, java charts, research and news, where you can also login with any major social account to post updates, comments, and share your own best ideas about any stock.

TSX Venture (quote V. and ticker symbol)
(TSXV:RTI)(OTCBB:RDDTF) Radient Technologies Inc. (2016: $0.55)(2017: $0.73 $1.11) $2.17 Wk-H: $2.28
- cannabis development, extracts natural compounds from biological materials, provides corporate update & announces real estate expansion
(TSXV:CBW)(OTCBB:CBWTF) Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (2017: $1.52) $2.50 Wk-H: $2.74
- first cannabis streaming co. from Canada product, Level Ten LOI; final base shelf prospectus up to $100M; Inner Spirit strategic investment

TSX (quote T. and ticker symbol)
(TSX:WEED)(OTCBB:TWMJF) Canopy Growth (2014: $3.59)(2016: $6.40 $10.38)(2017: $13.00 $18.37) $41.77 Wk-H: $44.00
- a world-leading diversified cannabis co., $8B market cap: weed stocks go parabolic, responds to dept of justice update on U.S. cannabis laws
(TSX:APH)(OTCBB:APHQF) Aphria Inc. (2016: $3.03 $3.70 $5.13)(2017: $8.75) $22.84 Wk-H: $24.75
- of Cda.'s leading/lowest cost cannabis producers, Q2 rev. +39%, Kg sold +45%, completes $12.5M (CNX:DOJA)(OTCBB:DJACF) $1.39 units

NYSE MKT AMEX
(AMEX:ONP) Orient Paper Inc. $1.58 Wk-H: $1.68
- a leading maker of diversified paper products in North China, results of 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, Q3 2017 financial results
(AMEX:ENSV) Enservco Corp. $0.93 Wk-H: $1.20
- provides specialized well-site services to O&G co.'s, expects improved revenue, net income and adj. EBITDA performance Q4 & full year 2017

NASDAQ
(NASDAQ:TREE) LendingTree (2013: $23.27 $31.10)('14: $47.25)('15: $70.21 $115.11)('17: $158 $289) $363.30 Wk-H: $371
- nation's leading online home loan offer source, personal finances optimistic; to present at growth conf.; Dec. monthly mortgage offer report
(NASDAQ:STMP) Stamps.com (2013: $32.14 $44.40 $47.63) $199.07 Wk-H: $203.50
- a leader in Internet-based postage services, Nov. 2 Q3: revenue $115.1M +24%, GAAP net income $46.2M +148% or $2.49/share +142%
(NASDAQ:IMMU) Immunomedics Inc. (2017: $6.35) $16.82 Wk-H: $17.24
- biopharm developing monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer & autoimmune disorders, expands U. Wisc. agr.; $250M funding & $17.15 stock
(NASDAQ:INPX) Inpixon Inc. $0.27 Wk-H: $0.46
- indoor positioning and data analytics, leveraging blockchain to build device rep. repository, strengthen IoT security & secure retail payment

Sign-up at InvestorsGuru.com (or blog.InvestorsGuru.com) for our Small Cap Stock Observer newsletter, and to set-up your own My Portfolio, My Watchlist & Alerts and News by Email preferences, or quote to comment at our AnyTicker.com Bulletin Boards. Free!

Please note that nothing in this report should be taken as a recommendation in any way, and that everything from InvestorsGuru.com is subject to the terms of our Privacy Policy and Disclaimer.

Source: Investors Guru (January 13, 2018 - 11:32 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com

Inpixon published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 20:34:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16a Ford unveils future Ranger pickup for segment rivals dominate
12:09a After emissions scandal, Volkswagen on U.S. comeback trail with all-new Jetta
12:09a MEGHNA PETROLEUM : PROCUREMENT OF 3 Inch, 4 Inch & 6 Inch DIA POL PRODUCT HANDLING SUCTION & DISCHARGE HOSE
12:04a FORD MOTOR : After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019
12:03a UTOPIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT & TRSM SAE : Why writers like me write on governance and reform
12:02a AN AMERICAN FAVORITE REINVENTED : New Ford Ranger Brings Built Ford Tough Innovation to U.S. Midsize Truck Segment
12:01a Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kobe Steel Ltd. of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018
01/13 BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15
01/13 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Lawmakers try to help state boost cell service
01/13 GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Introduces Next-generation Silverado
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
33M : 3M : launches new bluetooth air filter
4ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines signs deal to boost Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.