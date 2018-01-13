Inpixon : InvestorsGuru.com 10 Filtered Mid-Day Market Movers Recap

Mid-Day Market Moversfocus on above average volume, price action, breakout chart trends and news - posted throughout the day live at the top of InvestorsGuru.com and on our Hot Sheet , or follow our @InvestorsGuru Twitter feed or Facebook.com/InvestorsGuru page. Below recaps last week's movers, all prices whenever posted, week high price, with a brief company description and recent news headlines. Submit any ticker symbol to our Detailed Quote Portal (top-left of all pages) for quotes, java charts, research and news, where you can also login with any major social account to post updates, comments, and share your own best ideas about any stock.

TSX Venture (quote V. and ticker symbol)

(TSXV:RTI)(OTCBB:RDDTF) Radient Technologies Inc. (2016: $0.55)(2017: $0.73 $1.11) $2.17 Wk-H: $2.28

- cannabis development, extracts natural compounds from biological materials, provides corporate update & announces real estate expansion

(TSXV:CBW)(OTCBB:CBWTF) Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (2017: $1.52) $2.50 Wk-H: $2.74

- first cannabis streaming co. from Canada product, Level Ten LOI; final base shelf prospectus up to $100M; Inner Spirit strategic investment

TSX (quote T. and ticker symbol)

(TSX:WEED)(OTCBB:TWMJF) Canopy Growth (2014: $3.59)(2016: $6.40 $10.38)(2017: $13.00 $18.37) $41.77 Wk-H: $44.00

- a world-leading diversified cannabis co., $8B market cap: weed stocks go parabolic, responds to dept of justice update on U.S. cannabis laws

(TSX:APH)(OTCBB:APHQF) Aphria Inc. (2016: $3.03 $3.70 $5.13)(2017: $8.75) $22.84 Wk-H: $24.75

- of Cda.'s leading/lowest cost cannabis producers, Q2 rev. +39%, Kg sold +45%, completes $12.5M (CNX:DOJA)(OTCBB:DJACF) $1.39 units

NYSE MKT AMEX

(AMEX:ONP) Orient Paper Inc. $1.58 Wk-H: $1.68

- a leading maker of diversified paper products in North China, results of 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, Q3 2017 financial results

(AMEX:ENSV) Enservco Corp. $0.93 Wk-H: $1.20

- provides specialized well-site services to O&G co.'s, expects improved revenue, net income and adj. EBITDA performance Q4 & full year 2017

NASDAQ

(NASDAQ:TREE) LendingTree (2013: $23.27 $31.10)('14: $47.25)('15: $70.21 $115.11)('17: $158 $289) $363.30 Wk-H: $371

- nation's leading online home loan offer source, personal finances optimistic; to present at growth conf.; Dec. monthly mortgage offer report

(NASDAQ:STMP) Stamps.com (2013: $32.14 $44.40 $47.63) $199.07 Wk-H: $203.50

- a leader in Internet-based postage services, Nov. 2 Q3: revenue $115.1M +24%, GAAP net income $46.2M +148% or $2.49/share +142%

(NASDAQ:IMMU) Immunomedics Inc. (2017: $6.35) $16.82 Wk-H: $17.24

- biopharm developing monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer & autoimmune disorders, expands U. Wisc. agr.; $250M funding & $17.15 stock

(NASDAQ:INPX) Inpixon Inc. $0.27 Wk-H: $0.46

- indoor positioning and data analytics, leveraging blockchain to build device rep. repository, strengthen IoT security & secure retail payment

