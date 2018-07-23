Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insect-based Ingredients: Global Market Outlook to 2027 - Analysis by Form, Insect Family, Usage, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

The "Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insect-based Ingredients Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological improvements in gene mapping, rising costs of animal feed ingredients and increasing demand of consumption of insects and usage of insect-based ingredients.

By form, the market is segment into tablets, powder and liquid.

Depending on insect family, the market is classified into hemiptera, lepidoptera, coleoptera, orthoptera, hymnoptera and other insect families.

Based on usage, the market is segregated into insect-based protein, insect-based pharmaceutical products, insect-based animal feed, insect-based human food, silk, LAC ornaments and decorative and honey.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cosmetics, dietary supplement, food additive and other applications.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Form

5 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Insect Family

6 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Usage

7 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Application

8 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • Ynsect
  • Protix
  • AgriProtein
  • Exo Inc.
  • Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.
  • Ento Tech
  • Enviro Flight LLC
  • Prote-Insect
  • Entomo Farms Ltd.
  • Enterra Feed Corporation
  • Proti - Farm
  • Thailand Unique

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp6fkm/insectbased?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pREPSOL YPF : to Buy 40% of Mexican Lubricants Producer Bardahl
DJ
04:48pHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
04:48pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
04:48pPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:48pRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:48pMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
04:47pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
04:47pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
04:47pDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
04:47pUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5DANSKE BANK : European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.