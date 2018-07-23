Insect-based Ingredients: Global Market Outlook to 2027 - Analysis by Form, Insect Family, Usage, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Insect-based Ingredients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
The Global Insect-based Ingredients Market is poised to grow strong
during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends
that the market is witnessing include technological improvements in gene
mapping, rising costs of animal feed ingredients and increasing demand
of consumption of insects and usage of insect-based ingredients.
By form, the market is segment into tablets, powder and liquid.
Depending on insect family, the market is classified into hemiptera,
lepidoptera, coleoptera, orthoptera, hymnoptera and other insect
families.
Based on usage, the market is segregated into insect-based protein,
insect-based pharmaceutical products, insect-based animal feed,
insect-based human food, silk, LAC ornaments and decorative and honey.
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cosmetics,
dietary supplement, food additive and other applications.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Form
5 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Insect Family
6 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Usage
7 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Application
8 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
-
Ynsect
-
Protix
-
AgriProtein
-
Exo Inc.
-
Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.
-
Ento Tech
-
Enviro Flight LLC
-
Prote-Insect
-
Entomo Farms Ltd.
-
Enterra Feed Corporation
-
Proti - Farm
-
Thailand Unique
