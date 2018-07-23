Insect-based Ingredients: Global Market Outlook to 2027 - Analysis by Form, Insect Family, Usage, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Insect-based Ingredients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insect-based Ingredients Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological improvements in gene mapping, rising costs of animal feed ingredients and increasing demand of consumption of insects and usage of insect-based ingredients.

By form, the market is segment into tablets, powder and liquid.

Depending on insect family, the market is classified into hemiptera, lepidoptera, coleoptera, orthoptera, hymnoptera and other insect families.

Based on usage, the market is segregated into insect-based protein, insect-based pharmaceutical products, insect-based animal feed, insect-based human food, silk, LAC ornaments and decorative and honey.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cosmetics, dietary supplement, food additive and other applications.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Form

5 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Insect Family

6 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Usage

7 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Application

8 Insect-based Ingredients Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

Ynsect

Protix

AgriProtein

Exo Inc.

Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.

Ento Tech

Enviro Flight LLC

Prote-Insect

Entomo Farms Ltd.

Enterra Feed Corporation

Proti - Farm

Thailand Unique

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp6fkm/insectbased?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005443/en/