Inside Secure : Protects New Interactive Video Application Developed by PodOp and HBO

New storytelling technologies made secure by Inside Secure’s Content Protection Client let consumers choose viewing experience of innovative, murder mystery directed by Steven Soderbergh

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces that its industry-leading and major studio approved Content Protection Solution has been chosen by PodOp, an innovative media technology company, to secure its streaming services solution used in the interactive Android application for MOSAIC, an HBO production directed by industry luminary Steven Soderbergh and starring Sharon Stone.

With today’s newest technology, tools and scalable infrastructure, filmmakers can now bring interactive storytelling like MOSAIC to a mass audience. Inside Secure, with its deep know-how and longstanding experience in securing broadcast, entertainment and over-the-top (OTT) high-value content, is uniquely capable to protect the most radical, bleeding-edge video experiences from piracy. Its Content Protection solution allows the secure distribution of premium content on all OTT devices; supports all major DRM schemes, advanced playback functionalities and analytics; and is protected with the best software hardening solution on the market.

To access MOSAIC, the first-of-its kind video experience, consumers can download the free MOSAIC application and then choose from which point of view they want to watch the murder mystery unfold. Their choices build on each other, bringing multiple versions of the story from different perspectives. Director Soderbergh has created one version of the story that will air starting tonight, January 22, on HBO in a six-part linear series.

“PodOp is changing the way stories are crafted and experienced,” said Casey Silver, co-founder of PodOp. “Our proprietary technology, tools and scalable infrastructure let filmmakers tell interactive stories at scale. Inside Secure was a great security partner for us as we developed MOSAIC, helping protect our interactive storytelling format as well as keep our innovative content secure from piracy.”

“Inside Secure continues to work with innovators in the industry to safeguard the investments of content providers in today’s rapidly changing media and video streaming marketplace,” said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. “Our partnership with PodOp is a great example of how we help push the envelope of what’s possible in the user experience. We will continue to innovate to keep pace with new delivery channels and interactive formats like MOSAIC and new functionalities such as strong authentication, in-app payments and ad protection.”

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Content-Protection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km_u51OE3VA

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About PodOp

PodOp is a media technology company changing the way stories are crafted and experienced. PodOp’s proprietary technology provides proven, scalable infrastructure and tools to help filmmakers develop and execute interactive narratives. PodOp brings together industry-leading directors, writers and actors who want to explore new modes of storytelling and empower them with the technology to do so. Learn more at www.podop.com.

