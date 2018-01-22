Inside Secure : Protects New Interactive Video Application Developed by PodOp and HBO

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart
of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces
that its industry-leading and major studio approved Content Protection
Solution has been chosen by PodOp, an innovative media technology
company, to secure its streaming services solution used in the
interactive Android application for MOSAIC, an HBO production directed
by industry luminary Steven Soderbergh and starring Sharon Stone.
With today’s newest technology, tools and scalable infrastructure,
filmmakers can now bring interactive storytelling like MOSAIC to a mass
audience. Inside Secure, with its deep know-how and longstanding
experience in securing broadcast, entertainment and over-the-top (OTT)
high-value content, is uniquely capable to protect the most radical,
bleeding-edge video experiences from piracy. Its Content Protection
solution allows the secure distribution of premium content on all OTT
devices; supports all major DRM schemes, advanced playback
functionalities and analytics; and is protected with the best software
hardening solution on the market.
To access MOSAIC, the first-of-its kind video experience, consumers can
download the free MOSAIC application and then choose from which point of
view they want to watch the murder mystery unfold. Their choices build
on each other, bringing multiple versions of the story from different
perspectives. Director Soderbergh has created one version of the story
that will air starting tonight, January 22, on HBO in a six-part linear
series.
“PodOp is changing the way stories are crafted and experienced,” said
Casey Silver, co-founder of PodOp. “Our proprietary technology, tools
and scalable infrastructure let filmmakers tell interactive stories at
scale. Inside Secure was a great security partner for us as we developed
MOSAIC, helping protect our interactive storytelling format as well as
keep our innovative content secure from piracy.”
“Inside Secure continues to work with innovators in the industry to
safeguard the investments of content providers in today’s rapidly
changing media and video streaming marketplace,” said Simon
Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. “Our partnership
with PodOp is a great example of how we help push the envelope of what’s
possible in the user experience. We will continue to innovate to keep
pace with new delivery channels and interactive formats like MOSAIC and
new functionalities such as strong authentication, in-app payments and
ad protection.”
https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Content-Protection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km_u51OE3VA
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
About PodOp
PodOp is a media technology company changing the
way stories are crafted and experienced. PodOp’s proprietary technology
provides proven, scalable infrastructure and tools to help filmmakers
develop and execute interactive narratives. PodOp brings together
industry-leading directors, writers and actors who want to explore new
modes of storytelling and empower them with the technology to do so.
Learn more at www.podop.com.
