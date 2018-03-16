Insomnia Pipeline Highlights Update 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insomnia
Pipeline Highlights - 2017 Update" drug pipelines has been
Insomnia Pipeline Highlights - 2017 Update, provides most up-to-date
information on key pipeline products in the global Insomnia market.
It covers emerging therapies for Insomnia in active clinical development
stages including early and late stage clinical trials. The pipeline data
presented in this report helps executives for tracking competition,
identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business
development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing
deals.
Clinical Trial Stages:
The report provides Insomnia pipeline products by clinical trial stages
including both early and late stage development - phase 3 clinical
trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical
research, and discovery stage.
Drug Mechanism Classes:
The report provides Insomnia pipeline products by their dominant
mechanism of action. This helps executives categorize products based on
their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of
compounds.
Company:
The report provides Insomnia pipeline products by the company.
Short-term Launch Highlights:
Find out which Insomnia pipeline products will be launched in the US and
Ex-US till 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Insomnia Pipeline by Stages
2. Insomnia Pipeline by Drug Class
3. Insomnia Pipeline by Company
4. Insomnia Phase 3 Clinical Trial Insights
5. Insomnia Phase 2 Clinical Trial Insights
6. Insomnia Phase 1 Clinical Trial Insights
7. Insomnia Preclinical Research Insights
8. Insomnia Discovery Stage Insights
9. Appendix
