Inspirata to Exhibit and Present 3 Poster Sessions at USCAP 2018 in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that it will be an active participant at the upcoming 2018 U.S. and Canadian Academy of Pathologists (USCAP) annual conference in Vancouver March 19-21. In addition to demonstrating its regulatory-cleared digital pathology solutions that are now available in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Inspirata also will be presenting three poster sessions on the first and second day of the conference.

Inspirata-led poster presentations include the following:

Monday, 1:00 – 4:30 pm: Poster 293/Exhibit Hall C – A Novel Two-Fold Process for Quality Assurance in the Nation’s Largest Volume Digital Scanning Facility

Monday, 1:00 – 4:30 pm: Poster 294/Exhibit Hall C – Digital Pathology Rescan Rates and Common Errors Evaluated Over 150,000 Whole Slide Images

Tuesday, 9:30 am – Noon: Poster 279/Exhibit Hall – How to Acquire Over 500,000 Whole Slide Images a Year: Creating Massive Novel Data Modality to Accelerate Cancer Research

With its deployment and ongoing management of the largest U.S. digital pathology workflow solution of its kind located at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Inspirata has become a catalyst for growth in the rapidly evolving digital pathology market. The company’s novel solution-as-a-service approach combined with its recent acquisition of the Omnyx best-of-breed software, means Inspirata is backed by more than a decade of innovation, a global install base and unparalleled industry thought leadership.

USCAP attendees will be able to participate in live demos of Inspirata’s digital pathology workflow software, which features a bi-directional interface to the AP-LIS and gives pathologists the tools, flexibility and instant access to patient priors, case notes and other diagnostic imaging as well as image analytics, from informed detection to directed review and predictive assays. Rapid QA and second opinions, molecular pathology test ordering and reporting, and other tools are built-in to Inspirata’s software to empower pathologists to spend less time searching for information and more time rendering their diagnoses.

About USCAP

The United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP/IAP) has been the global leader in the transmission of knowledge in the field of pathology for more than 100 years. The Academy has a rich heritage of leading the profession with the highest standards of pathology education and attracts to its ranks leaders in key areas of pathology. For more information, please visit www.uscap.org.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact [email protected].

