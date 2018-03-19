Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Fund Grows to Become Largest Socially Responsible Investing Fixed-Income ETF in the U.S.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) from Biblically Responsible Investing Firm Inspire Investing Scores Big Trade to Become the Largest U.S.-Traded Socially Responsible Fixed-Income Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Inspire Investing continued their ascension in the investing industry with a big day of inflows on Tuesday, propelling their Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) to become the largest Socially Responsible-themed fixed-income ETF by assets under management, according to data from ETF.com.

IBD ended the day with $46.59 million in assets under management.

''We are incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and enthusiasm from investors around the world,'' says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. ''Many so-called experts were skeptical when we first launched our ETFs, but our investors have proven the skeptics wrong. We believe there is continued demand for index-based, biblically responsible investments. We're just getting warmed up.''

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: IBD)

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) is a biblically responsible alternative for investors seeking to make a positive impact with their investments without sacrificing quality investment management. With an expense ratio of 0.61 percent, the fund is designed to be a core fixed-income holding.

IBD is comprised of intermediate-term, investment-grade bonds issued by some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the United States as measured by their Inspire Impact Score. Historically, intermediate-term bonds have had less sensitivity to interest rates than longer-term bonds and may provide a better choice for investors in a rising interest rate environment.

Inspiring Fund Holdings

There are currently 193 holdings in the fund, including bonds from JM Smucker, Caterpillar, Lowe's and AbbVie.

IBD's holdings must pass a diligent selection process that seeks to identify companies that are operating as businesses of blessing to their customers, communities, workforce and the world. AbbVie, for example, is a world leader in developing cutting-edge cancer treatments, as well as helping those battling against HIV, hepatitis and other illnesses.

Inspiring Transformation Around The World

Not only does Inspire Investing seek to invest in the most inspiring companies in the world, but they also aim to be one of the most inspiring companies in the world. As such, Inspire donates 50 percent or more of their corporate profits to Christian ministry every year. Last year alone, Inspire provided clean water to impoverished villagers in Nepal, provided relief for Syrian refugees and Hurricane Harvey victims, sent Bibles into North Korea and shared the hope of Christ with thousands of youth in America.

About Inspire Investing

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California, Inspire Investing seeks to create meaningful impact in the lives of people across the globe by providing low-cost, biblically aligned investments that support Christian ministry and is a leading authority in the Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) movement. For more information, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

* Disclaimer: Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Fixed-income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed-income securities owned by the Fund. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. The Fund is a new fund with a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473 or visit www.inspireinvesting.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Inpsire and Northern Lights Distributors LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © Inspire, 2017. All rights reserved. 3304-NLD-3/16/2018

