Instant View: U.S. stocks recover from slump, hit session highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a more than 1,100-point difference between its high and low on Tuesday.

Following are comments from analysts and investors:

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT IN CHICAGO:

"Very slowly ... this will take some time to correct and get back to more 'normal' trading. We can see the markets trade back down later this month before resuming an uptrend.

"The market internals looked good heading into the decline, to there wasn’t much warning. Initially it was based upon the employment report. However as volatility picked up the leveraged volatility ETFs began blowing up. This is similar to other 'leveraged' events like the financial crisis, tech bubble or Asian crisis/’87 crash."

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST AT FIRST STANDARD FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK:

"Today's market action is a classic of a market that has searched for a bottom and I believe that we put a bottom, in the sense that we were within a 900-point range from the top to the bottom, spent most of the trading session slipping in and out of plus and minus column, and this is indicative of a market that has run its course on the down side.

"I think it will (go back to where it was before the decline) but not right away, it's going to take some time, a lot depends on what happens with the rates and bond yields."

ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF 50 PARK INVESTMENTS, AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE:

"The markets went into being religiously over-bought to deeply over-sold in a matter of four trading days. The sell-off over the past few days is not a 'normal' sell-off by any means but it is not one that warrants panic either. Now, new buyers are showing up, who were waiting for the prices to go down. They are stepping in and buying. There was a lot of money in sidelines for the market to pull back."

ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST WITH B. RILEY FBR:

"Long has been the story that in a low inflation environment, you can put a higher multiple on equities.

Once the narrative starts about recalibrating equity evaluations on a straight and higher-end inflation environment, selling starts. We saw that last week. We saw it Friday. We saw it Monday .... And the problem with that is once that selling starts, it becomes momentum, right? It feeds on itself, becomes sort of a vicious cycle of self-fulfilling selling. And the machines take over.

"There was a growing expectation that we were due for a pullback; the valuations were rich, even though the fundamental backdrop was solid.

"The selling was away from current fundamentals and much more about, what if inflation rise its ugly head, what if interest rates start going up, what if the Fed rates are four times in '18 instead of three or two?"

ALICIA LEVINE, HEAD OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT STRATEGY, BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK:

“Despite violent moves in the last couple days in the market, fundamentals in the economy are very strong and it’s not just the U.S., it’s throughout the global economy. So, we’ve just seen an uptick in growth in Europe, Japan has been strong, emerging markets are strong, and of course we’re getting higher growth in the U.S. The fundamentals are very strong. This is not 2008 where there was a dislocation in credit markets and leverage that was threatening the entire system.

"What we think happened is that price velocity on the upside got completely disconnected from how markets behave. It’s a little like what happened with bitcoin, though not to the same extreme. There’s a coherence of price action and when you get 440 days of trading without a 1 percent down day, you’re at risk for a correction."

JJ KINAHAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT TD AMERITRADE IN CHICAGO:

“We were all talking about this 10-percent correction, I don’t think anybody thought it would happen over three trading days. It is probably healthy long-term for the market.

"I don’t think the volatility is over. These types of moves tend to take about three weeks to get through the system. People review their portfolios, they start reallocating. And volatility just doesn’t suddenly settle down. So I wouldn’t be very surprised if we weren’t seeing intraday volatility last for the next two to three weeks.

"Those who had shorter-term investments were looking as to when to take some profits, they wanted to wait until 2018 because of the tax rate change and they got their excuse to do so ... The earnings season has played into it, by that I mean it’s been a great earnings season but it has been very difficult to understand because of the tax stuff. Or if you have this windfall what are you doing with this money.”

BILLIONAIRE ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN COMMENTS TO CNBC:

"I think this market will bounce back probably. Eventually, you get through this little panic thing ... Ironically, even though I am bearish and we have a lot of hedges on, I am not that bearish."

"The market is really not a place for the average person to be playing around with derivatives ... Today, you have these triple-leveraged ETFs (exchange-trade funds) that are crazy."

JOHN LYNCH, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT LPL FINANCIAL IN CHARLOTTE, N.C.

“It’s been a crazy period and today the market is probably just trying to find some footing. I’d like to think the complexity of some of these leverage trades are working their way through the markets and it would appear with the 10-year holding firm yesterday afternoon and today, that would suggest to me we are getting close. A much welcomed event.

"Wage news surprised investors, which transitioned to fear the next Fed chair would potentially be more aggressive than originally anticipated. Then, once rates started moving, that kind of exposed some of these levered short VIX sales.

"One of the things I have been emphasizing to our investors is this is happening in the context of an uptrend on equities, positive revisions to forecasts on economic growth and positive revisions to earnings calculations for 2018 and 2019 ...

"You have to focus on the fundamentals and just look for a steadying influence like today, hopefully. Not that a 700-point round trip is steadying.”

TREVOR GREETHAM, HEAD OF MULTI ASSET AT ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT IN LONDON

"When you get these periods of intense panic it makes sense to be buying while others are forced sellers but on the other hand you don't know that the negative mood will go away quickly.

"The last time we had that degree of panic was August 2015 which was the first of the two Chinese devaluations. At that time, it took about eight weeks before the market digested the bad news and started rallying again ... The trick is not to rush on both feet but to be buying gradually during the more intense negative days."

ERIC WINOGRAD, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN IN NEW YORK

“The correction we are seeing is not economically significant at this point. The stock market is basically flat year-to-date and up significantly over any longer time horizon. The underlying economy is strong and over time that should provide support to the market.

"That said, we don’t expect a repeat performance from the stock market in 2018. We expect interest rates to rise across the curve, driven in part by mounting inflationary pressures as reflected in last month’s wage increases.

"Higher interest rates will make it harder for the stock market to sustain lofty valuations and so we expect a lower return and higher volatility from the equity market this year.”

(Compiled by Nick Zieminski in New York; Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Kate Duguid, Shounak Dasgupta, Danilo Masoni, Sinead Carew, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner)