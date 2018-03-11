Insurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2

Crosswalking will become less attractive to insurers under new rules written into the budget package. For payments starting in 2020, the quality rating after a consolidation will be a weighted average of all the merged contracts. That will make it impossible to raise the scores of giant contracts by merging them into far smaller ones.

The averages likely will need to be rounded to the nearest half star to calculate bonuses. That is one reason companies may still be able to bolster their payments when they slot lower-performing contracts into even slightly larger ones with better scores, industry experts say.

