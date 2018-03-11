Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Insurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 06:33pm CET

Crosswalking will become less attractive to insurers under new rules written into the budget package. For payments starting in 2020, the quality rating after a consolidation will be a weighted average of all the merged contracts. That will make it impossible to raise the scores of giant contracts by merging them into far smaller ones.

The averages likely will need to be rounded to the nearest half star to calculate bonuses. That is one reason companies may still be able to bolster their payments when they slot lower-performing contracts into even slightly larger ones with better scores, industry experts say.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at [email protected] and Christopher Weaver at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:30pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts
DJ
09:06pItalian Election Dims Hopes of Eurozone Reform
DJ
09:02pCanada's steel town still nervous despite tariff reprieve
RE
08:05pTrump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2-
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal Bonus Payments
DJ
06:23pCash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS
RE
06:19pKeep calm and carry on with policy normalisation, BIS tells central banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : France to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance
2INNOGY SE : RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Councilman proposes changes to garbage services
4AIR LIQUIDE : France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defense, security ties
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to pay staff 2 billion euros in bonuses for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.