Integrated Dermatology : Enters Mississippi

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in
the United States, has expanded its presence to Mississippi with the
addition of The
Skin Institute. Joseph Terracina, M.D. will continue to serve as
Medical Director of the Integrated Dermatology practice located in
Greenville, MS.
Dr. Terracina graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude,
from the University of Mississippi and continued his medical education
at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he graduated
Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed his residency and internship at the
University of Texas. He is certified by the American Board of
Dermatology, a member of the American Society of Cosmetic Surgery, and a
past board member of the American Society for Cosmetic Dermatology
Aesthetic Surgery. Dr. Terracina currently serves as a board member of
the Delta Medical Digest. While he has extensive training and experience
in all areas of dermatology, his special interests include cosmetic
dermatology procedures, including the latest laser techniques, skin
cancer treatments and pediatric dermatology.
“Integrated Dermatology’s operational infrastructure and industry
expertise made them an ideal partner to steer The Skin Institute
toward continued success and growth as we continue to provide the
highest-quality care to our patients,” said Dr. Terracina.
“We are excited to have Dr. Terracina as part of the Integrated family,”
said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “He has a leading
reputation in both dermatological surgery and cosmetic procedures, and I
look forward to serving the Greenville community with him and his team.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with Dr. Terracina,” said Andrew Queen,
co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “This is an outstanding opportunity to
expand our footprint in Mississippi, and build upon Dr. Terracina’s
proven commitment to dermatological care.”
Integrated Dermatology continues its expansion nationally.
About Integrated Dermatology
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated
Dermatology is the country’s largest independent dermatology
practice. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices
across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all
stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology empowers selling
dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. Dermatologists can
choose to grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology
indefinitely while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the
practice of medicine. Some dermatologists may choose to retire after
selling their practice or to join as an associate. Other dermatologists
choose to join as a partner, rather than an employee, with the
infrastructure, support, and resources the company provides. Currently,
Integrated Dermatology provides care in 28 states with a national growth
strategy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005246/en/