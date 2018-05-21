Log in
Integrated Dermatology : Enters Mississippi

05/21/2018 | 05:23am EDT

Joseph Terracina, M.D. and The Skin Institute Partner with Integrated Dermatology

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States, has expanded its presence to Mississippi with the addition of The Skin Institute. Joseph Terracina, M.D. will continue to serve as Medical Director of the Integrated Dermatology practice located in Greenville, MS.

Dr. Terracina graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Mississippi and continued his medical education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he graduated Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed his residency and internship at the University of Texas. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a member of the American Society of Cosmetic Surgery, and a past board member of the American Society for Cosmetic Dermatology Aesthetic Surgery. Dr. Terracina currently serves as a board member of the Delta Medical Digest. While he has extensive training and experience in all areas of dermatology, his special interests include cosmetic dermatology procedures, including the latest laser techniques, skin cancer treatments and pediatric dermatology.

“Integrated Dermatology’s operational infrastructure and industry expertise made them an ideal partner to steer The Skin Institute toward continued success and growth as we continue to provide the highest-quality care to our patients,” said Dr. Terracina.

“We are excited to have Dr. Terracina as part of the Integrated family,” said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “He has a leading reputation in both dermatological surgery and cosmetic procedures, and I look forward to serving the Greenville community with him and his team.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dr. Terracina,” said Andrew Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “This is an outstanding opportunity to expand our footprint in Mississippi, and build upon Dr. Terracina’s proven commitment to dermatological care.”

Integrated Dermatology continues its expansion nationally.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is the country’s largest independent dermatology practice. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology empowers selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. Dermatologists can choose to grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology indefinitely while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Some dermatologists may choose to retire after selling their practice or to join as an associate. Other dermatologists choose to join as a partner, rather than an employee, with the infrastructure, support, and resources the company provides. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 28 states with a national growth strategy.


© Business Wire 2018
