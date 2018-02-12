Integrated Dermatology :, the Country’s Largest Independent Dermatology Practice, Enters New Jersey

Dr. Alexander Shraga Partners with Integrated Dermatology

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States, has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the addition of Adult & Pediatric Dermatology. Dr. Alexander Shraga will continue to serve as Medical Director and lead a medical team of physicians, a Mohs surgeon and physician assistants.

Dr. Shraga is a Board Certified Dermatologist. After undergraduate studies at Brown University and medical school at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Shraga completed residency in dermatology at New York Medical College. He has received numerous awards and honors and has delivered presentations at both the New York Academy of Medicine and the annual national meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. An attending member of the medical staff of the University Medical Center at Princeton, Dr. Shraga remains passionate in the training of medical students and residents.

“Adult & Pediatric Dermatology is dedicated to providing the highest-quality medical care to its patients,” said Dr. Alexander Shraga. “My partnership with Integrated Dermatology allows my continued autonomy in the practice of medicine while I benefit from their back-office and business services.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Dr. Shraga into the Integrated Dermatology family,” said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “Dr. Shraga and his team have established an extraordinary business that is dedicated to the highest level of quality patient care. We are excited to work with Dr. Shraga and his team, and look forward to expanding upon the exceptional achievements that have been made thus far in East Brunswick, New Jersey.”

“I welcome our partner, Dr. Shraga, to Integrated Dermatology and I am pleased to be working with him to serve the needs of the community,” added Andrew Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology.

Integrated Dermatology continues its expansion nationally.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is the country’s largest independent dermatology practice. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. We empower selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. Dermatologists can choose to grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology indefinitely while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Some dermatologists may choose to retire after selling their practice or to join as an associate. Other dermatologists choose to join as a partner, rather than an employee, with the infrastructure, support, and resources the company provides. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 27 states with a national growth strategy.

For additional information, visit www.mydermgroup.com

