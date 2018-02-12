Integrated Dermatology :, the Country’s Largest Independent Dermatology Practice, Enters New Jersey

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in
the United States, has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the
addition of Adult
& Pediatric Dermatology. Dr. Alexander Shraga will continue
to serve as Medical Director and lead a medical team of physicians, a
Mohs surgeon and physician assistants.
Dr. Shraga is a Board Certified Dermatologist. After undergraduate
studies at Brown University and medical school at the Johns Hopkins
University School of Medicine, Dr. Shraga completed residency in
dermatology at New York Medical College. He has received numerous awards
and honors and has delivered presentations at both the New York Academy
of Medicine and the annual national meeting of the American Academy of
Dermatology. An attending member of the medical staff of the University
Medical Center at Princeton, Dr. Shraga remains passionate in the
training of medical students and residents.
“Adult & Pediatric Dermatology is dedicated to providing the
highest-quality medical care to its patients,” said Dr. Alexander
Shraga. “My partnership with Integrated Dermatology allows my continued
autonomy in the practice of medicine while I benefit from their
back-office and business services.”
“We are thrilled to be bringing Dr. Shraga into the Integrated
Dermatology family,” said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology.
“Dr. Shraga and his team have established an extraordinary business that
is dedicated to the highest level of quality patient care. We are
excited to work with Dr. Shraga and his team, and look forward to
expanding upon the exceptional achievements that have been made thus far
in East Brunswick, New Jersey.”
“I welcome our partner, Dr. Shraga, to Integrated Dermatology and I am
pleased to be working with him to serve the needs of the community,”
added Andrew Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology.
Integrated Dermatology continues its expansion nationally.
About Integrated Dermatology
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated
Dermatology is the country’s largest independent dermatology
practice. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices
across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all
stages of their careers. We empower selling dermatologists to unlock
their practices’ value. Dermatologists can choose to grow their practice
alongside Integrated Dermatology indefinitely while building wealth and
enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Some dermatologists may
choose to retire after selling their practice or to join as an
associate. Other dermatologists choose to join as a partner, rather than
an employee, with the infrastructure, support, and resources the company
provides. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 27 states
with a national growth strategy.
For additional information, visit www.mydermgroup.com
