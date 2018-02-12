Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated Dermatology :, the Country’s Largest Independent Dermatology Practice, Enters New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:35am CET

Dr. Alexander Shraga Partners with Integrated Dermatology

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States, has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the addition of Adult & Pediatric Dermatology. Dr. Alexander Shraga will continue to serve as Medical Director and lead a medical team of physicians, a Mohs surgeon and physician assistants.

Dr. Shraga is a Board Certified Dermatologist. After undergraduate studies at Brown University and medical school at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Shraga completed residency in dermatology at New York Medical College. He has received numerous awards and honors and has delivered presentations at both the New York Academy of Medicine and the annual national meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. An attending member of the medical staff of the University Medical Center at Princeton, Dr. Shraga remains passionate in the training of medical students and residents.

“Adult & Pediatric Dermatology is dedicated to providing the highest-quality medical care to its patients,” said Dr. Alexander Shraga. “My partnership with Integrated Dermatology allows my continued autonomy in the practice of medicine while I benefit from their back-office and business services.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Dr. Shraga into the Integrated Dermatology family,” said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “Dr. Shraga and his team have established an extraordinary business that is dedicated to the highest level of quality patient care. We are excited to work with Dr. Shraga and his team, and look forward to expanding upon the exceptional achievements that have been made thus far in East Brunswick, New Jersey.”

“I welcome our partner, Dr. Shraga, to Integrated Dermatology and I am pleased to be working with him to serve the needs of the community,” added Andrew Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology.

Integrated Dermatology continues its expansion nationally.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is the country’s largest independent dermatology practice. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. We empower selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. Dermatologists can choose to grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology indefinitely while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Some dermatologists may choose to retire after selling their practice or to join as an associate. Other dermatologists choose to join as a partner, rather than an employee, with the infrastructure, support, and resources the company provides. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 27 states with a national growth strategy.

For additional information, visit www.mydermgroup.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47a BARCLAYS : SFO extends Qatari loan charge to Barclays operating arm
11:47a Global Barrier Films Market 2018-2022 - Biodegradable Barrier Films Provides Great Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com
11:46a VOLKSWAGEN : Delivery record for Volkswagen brand in January
11:46a MAYAIR : Form 8.3 - MAYAIR GROUP PLC
11:46a OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Notice of Redemption of US$1 billion 3.15% Subordinated Notes due 2023 Callable in 2018
11:46a BANKINTER : lowers its spread on variable-rate mortgages to 0.99%
11:46a LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.3 - GVC Holdings plc
11:46a CLARIANT : promoted its high tech solutions for the plastics industry at PlastIndia 2018
11:46a LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
11:46a TETHYS OIL AB : Production update January 2018
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBARELLA INC : Exclusive - Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker's chip technology
2Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
3AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD : AURIZON : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52% -- Update
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : signs deal to offer Disney shows on video platforms
5DSV : DSV, 680 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S: Company Announcement No. 680

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.