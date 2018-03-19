Log in
Integrated Ventures Diversifies Its Mining Operations With A Purchase Of Twenty Antminer X3 - Monero Mining Rigs

03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to disclose the purchase of 20 highly profitable Antminer X3 ("AX3") mining rigs, with wholesale cost of $46,800. Estimated delivery is scheduled to be between May 15 and June 30.

Antminer X3 along with all recently purchased mining rigs: (1) Antminer L3, (2) Antminer S9, (3) Panda Miner B3 Pro will be installed at soon to be opened, third mining facility, capable of hosting up to 1,250 units.

As of 03/19/18, according to real time mining data, provided by the research team from  www.asicminervalue.com, each AX3 is generating $198.60 per day, based on BTC price of $8,288 and Monero of $208.00.  

"We are very pleased to be able to expand our coin line up by adding a new currency – Monero and confident that this purchase will have a positive effect on our revenue growth. The latest purchase combined with current (less units sold) inventory, totaling 350 units, is projected to deliver the annual revenues in excess of $2,250,000 million per year, based on current bitcoin pricing. It must be noted that the projected revenue estimates are directly linked to the highly volatile currency market conditions and daily BTC pricing," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.  

In addition, the Company is working on expanding its hosting capacity and have entered into joint venture discussions with a major collocator, located in Southeast US, with the focus on securing the capacity to host up to 3,000 additional mining rigs.

Specifications:

  • Manufacturer: Bitmain Technologies
  • Hash Rate: 225KH
  • Algorithm: Cryptonight
  • Minable Coins: DCY, ETN, BCN, XMR,SUMO  
  • Power Consumption: 550W
  • Electric Power Cost: $1.40 -1.85 per day/per unit (6-12 cents per kwh)
  • Rated Voltage: 12V
  • Noise: 75DB
  • Cooling: 2 fans
  • Network Connection: Ethernet
  • Operation system: Windows 10

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company is focused on acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector ("BitcoLab"), mainly in digital currency mining (BTC, LTC, ETN, XMR), equipment manufacturing, sales of branded mining rigs ("Nemesis") and blockchain software development ("LoanFunder").

For more details, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com.

***About Cryptocurrency Investments & Risks***

Integrated Ventures urges all current and potential investors to visit: (1) SEC website: https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/statement-clayton-2017-12-11, (2) NASAA website:http://www.nasaa.org/44073/nasaa-reminds-investors-approach-cryptocurrencies-initial-coin-offerings-cryptocurrency-related-investment-products-caution/ and (3) FINRA website: https://www.finra.org/investors/highlights/dont-fall-cryptocurrency-related-stock-scamsto understand all the risks involved in highly volatile cryptocurrency investing.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-diversifies-its-mining-operations-with-a-purchase-of-twenty-antminer-x3---monero-mining-rigs-300615826.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
